Sugatsune America, Inc. to Inspire the Retail Industry in the Windy City

CHICAGO, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugatsune America, manufacturer of high-quality hardware is excited to exhibit their retail showcase line-up at the 2018 Global Shop, in Chicago. At this year's event, several products will be highlighted including a lineup of new premium retail showcase and decorative hardware exhibited in a setting meant to inspire new ideas and creations for designers, builders and manufactures in the retail design industry. The pops of color along with many unique designs will be sure to get the creative juices flowing for any design professional seeking new and innovative ways to create the perfect retail environment. Join the Sugatsune team at booth 4305 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois March 27-29.

Introducing premium glass showcase hardware at booth 4305, Global Shop 2018

"We are excited to introduce exciting new hardware solutions to those designing and building new retail environments," says Sugatsune's Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Curtis Nakamura. "Understanding the importance of creating exceptional experiences for retail customers, we aim to excite the retail design community with a line-up of component hardware designed to help bring their visions to life."

Sugatsune's booth this year is designed to give people the ability to see first-hand, the quality and function that is incorporated in their products highlighting their fresh new line-up of glass hinges, brackets, locks and decorative hardware, perfect for any retail store application. Stop by booth 4305 and join the team for happy hour at the Chicago Showroom located at 121 W. Wacker Dr. Suite 1007 from 5pm-8pm to become inspired by the details around Sugatsune hardware.

About Sugatsune America, Inc.

With a heritage dating back to 1930 and established in 1982, Sugatsune America Inc. is ISO 9001 certified and has a rich tradition of manufacturing and distributing Japanese quality hardware, designed around universal design. Sugatsune America stocks over 6,000 unique parts in the U.S. to provide the highest level of service. LAMP® is a registered trademark of Sugatsune Kogyo, Inc. For more information, visit www.sugatsune.com. Connect with Sugatsune America via Facebook (facebook.com/sugatsune), Instagram (instagram.com/sugatsuneamerica) and Twitter (twitter.com/sugatsune).

