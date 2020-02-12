SUGEN welcomes SAP Maintenance Commitment on SAP S/4HANA® and SAP® Business Suite 7

WALLDORF, Germany, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP User Group Executive Network (SUGEN), the global network of 22 independent SAP user groups, commends SAP for the announcement about officially maintaining SAP S/4HANA® until the end of 2040. At the same time, SAP announced that it will provide mainstream maintenance for core applications of SAP® Business Suite 7 software* until the end of 2027 followed by optional extended maintenance until the end of 2030.

The long-term commitment for SAP S/4HANA brings clarity and stability for organizations who plan their future based on SAP software. And with the extension of the maintenance of SAP Business Suite 7, SAP recognizes that there are many organizations that require more time and flexibility for the transition to SAP S/4HANA.

This news shows that SAP is committed to the success of its customers and that customer feedback received through SUGEN is taken into serious consideration.

Customers not only have more return on investment on their current SAP solutions through the prolonged maintenance period but they also have more time to ready themselves for the transition to SAP S/4HANA and strengthen the related business cases. Many SAP customers are going through significant business transformations and want SAP S/4HANA to enable and support the redesign and optimization of their business. The flexibility that SAP now provides reflects the individual pace and complexity of customer projects.

"This is an important announcement that SAP customers across the world will be pleased about," states Gianmaria Perancin, Chairman of SUGEN. "We applaud SAP for taking this step. Now, customers have more clarity, and have more time to embrace the value and innovations that SAP S/4HANA brings. This announcement also demonstrates the value of the global dialogue between SUGEN and SAP for the benefit of the SUGEN members and the wider SAP ecosystem."

With SAP and user group surveys confirming that more customers globally are moving to SAP S/4HANA, we look forward to continuing to work with SAP. Our aim remains that all SAP customers benefit from new developments and can be confident about their future roadmap based on SAP solutions.

SAP official press release: https://news.sap.com/2020/02/sap-s4hana-maintenance-2040-clarity-choice-sap-business-suite-7/

*Core applications of SAP Business Suite 7 software include SAP ERP 6.0, SAP Customer Relationship Management 7.0, SAP Supply Chain Management 7.0, and SAP Supplier Relationship Management 7.0 applications and SAP Business Suite powered by SAP HANA®.

About SUGEN

Established in 2007, SUGEN is a global network of twenty-two user groups designed to facilitate open, honest dialogue between members and SAP. By working together, SUGEN members provide consolidated strategic influence priorities and work with SAP to resolve them, provide an effective and efficient method for communication among user groups and SAP, and share best practices between users groups and SAP for the mutual benefit of all.

Current members include AFSUG (Africa), ASUG (North America), ASUG Argentina, ASUG Brazil, ASUG Colombia, ASUG Mexico, AUSAPE (Spain), AUSED GUPS (Italy), CSUA (China), FINUG (Finland), INDUS (India), JSUG (Japan), LSUG (Luxemburg), NZSUG (New Zealand), SAPSA (Sweden), SAUG (Australia), UKISUG (UK & Ireland), SAPience (Belgium), SBN (Norway), SUG-MENA (Middle-East, North Africa), USF (France), and VNSG (Netherlands).

The members of the elected SUGEN leadership team are Paulo Moraes (ASUG Brazil), Philip Adams (UKISUG, UK & Ireland), Chris Crone (ASUG, North America), Hans de Labije (VNSG, the Netherlands), Grahame Reynolds (SAUG, Australia), and Gianmaria Perancin (USF, France).

