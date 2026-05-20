Sui Launches Gasless Stablecoin Transfers With Support From Fireblocks

A new protocol-level feature enables peer-to-peer stablecoin transfers on Sui without requiring users to hold SUI, dropping current stablecoin transfer fees to $0.00.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sui, where money moves as freely as messages, today announced the launch of gasless stablecoin transfers, a new protocol-level feature that enables users and businesses to send supported stablecoins on Sui without paying gas fees or managing a separate SUI token balance. With the feature now rolling out to validators, stablecoin transfer fees are $0.00 on the Sui network.

With support live from major stablecoins, including USDsui, suiUSDe, AUSD, FDUSD, USDB, USDC, and USDY, the feature is designed to simplify payment workflows and remove one of the largest friction points in stablecoin mass adoption: the requirement to hold a separate token to complete transactions.

Fireblocks, the enterprise platform securing more than $14 trillion in digital asset transactions, has integrated the new solution prior to the rollout as part of Sui's broader payments ecosystem expansion. In addition, many institutional custodians and retail-facing wallets will support gasless transactions at launch, enabling users to send select stablecoins without holding or spending SUI on transaction fees.

"Stablecoins are becoming a core part of global finance, but the infrastructure around them still creates unnecessary complexity," said Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and CPO of Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui. "From the start, we've said it should not cost individuals fees to move their own money. With gasless stablecoin transfers, we are one step closer in making Sui the global rail for payments, whether they are for businesses, AI agents, and consumers."

Fireblocks' support further strengthens the institutional accessibility of Sui's payments infrastructure by enabling enterprises and financial service providers to securely access and manage stablecoin activity on the network through trusted digital asset infrastructure.

"The future of payments will run on stablecoin rails, but the experience for institutions still needs to catch up," said Ran Goldi, SVP Payments & Network at Fireblocks. "Sui is making all the right moves, with gasless stablecoin transfers that removes a major point of friction for enterprises building onchain payment flows and customer experiences."

Gasless stablecoin transfers represent a structural change to how single and batched peer-to-peer transfers of supported stablecoins operate on Sui Mainnet and are not a subsidy, sponsorship program, or temporary promotional initiative. In a competitive market where margins are everything, the launch positions Sui as the default stablecoin infrastructure for businesses looking to cut complexity and overhead costs, traders who are tired of failed transactions or the friction of fees, and AI agents, who will objectively choose the cheapest path of least resistance to execute autonomous payments.

Since August 2025, Sui has surpassed $1 trillion in stablecoin transfer volume, while its stablecoin ecosystem has continued to expand rapidly across institutional, retail, and developer use cases. Sui's horizontally scalable architecture and object-centric design allow the network to support high-frequency payment activity with predictable performance and low operational overhead, making it well-suited for emerging payment applications, agentic commerce, and enterprise-grade financial systems.

These new protocol mechanisms work by dramatically cutting processing costs, and gasless stablecoin transfers build on that foundation to eliminate gas pre-funding and volatile treasury management entirely. The result is simpler infrastructure for institutions, and an operational and cost model that makes agentic commerce and autonomous systems work. Free transfers mean gas fees never rival or exceed the value of the payment itself, making micropayments viable at any scale.

Recent momentum across the Sui ecosystem underscores rising demand for scalable financial infrastructure and stablecoin-based payments. In 2026 alone, four SUI exchange-traded products from 21Shares, Grayscale, and Canary Capital launched globally, expanding institutional access to the Sui ecosystem. At the same time, marquee stablecoin initiatives, including Bridge-issued Sui Dollar (USDSui) and Ethena-issued eSui Dollar (SuiUSDe), have continued to expand Sui's growing digital dollar ecosystem and strengthen its position as infrastructure for internet-scale finance.

Gasless stablecoin transfers are now rolling out on Sui Mainnet. To learn more about payments on Sui, visit https://www.sui.io/payments.

Contact: [email protected]

About Sui

Sui, where money moves as freely as messages, is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built for scalable finance and global payments. Founded by the core team behind Meta's stablecoin initiative and powered by an object-centric model, Sui makes assets, permissions, and user data programmable and ownable. Sui's primitives offer builders everything they need to create high-performance payments and financial applications, including instant agentic payments. Learn more at sui.io.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, trading, accounting operations, and compliance reporting — enabling everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations — including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut — trust Fireblocks to secure more than $14 trillion in digital asset transactions across 150+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com.

SOURCE Sui