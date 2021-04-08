Suicide Deaths Declined in 2020: Experts Cautiously Optimistic

"The reported decrease in deaths by suicide makes us hopeful that protective mental health measures are having a positive impact amid a time of collective distress. We appreciate the CDC's effort to provide data more rapidly. While we don't know the exact contributors to the reported decline in suicides, research does show us that prioritizing and having open, honest dialog about mental health on the individual and national levels, implementing practices that reduce suicide risk in clinical and community settings, and seeking help early and when indicated can reduce suicide deaths.

This decrease is encouraging from an overall population level, however, it is important for everyone to keep in mind the following as these data do not include suicide rates and are not final.

COVID-19 and associated mitigation efforts such as physical distancing do not alone cause suicide . Suicide is complex, risk is dynamic, and an individual's personal risk factors combined with precipitants such as evolving experiences with isolation, depression, anxiety, economic stress, and suicidal ideation, and access to lethal means may lead to periods of increased risk.

. Suicide is complex, risk is dynamic, and an individual's personal risk factors combined with precipitants such as evolving experiences with isolation, depression, anxiety, economic stress, and suicidal ideation, and access to lethal means may lead to periods of increased risk. This decrease in the total number of suicide deaths may not be a decrease in suicide deaths for all groups- as the pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on particular populations. We do not yet have the data to consider suicide in specific populations based on demographic factors such as age, gender and racial/ethnic background or social determinants such as income, access to health care and stressors that minoritized communities may experience.

as the pandemic has had a disproportionate effect on particular populations. We do not yet have the data to consider suicide in specific populations based on demographic factors such as age, gender and racial/ethnic background or social determinants such as income, access to health care and stressors that minoritized communities may experience. We may not understand the entire impact of COVID-19 on suicide deaths for another year or longer as the impact of COVID-19 may last beyond the pandemic and suicide mortality data take time to collect and analyze in a meaningful way. Additionally, we know there can be a time lag in the manifestation of distress even months after the acuity of a traumatic or stressful period is over.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its lasting effect on our nation's mental health is far from over. At the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, we remain focused on Project 2025 and, our overall unprecedented commitment to positively impact our culture surrounding mental health and suicide prevention and ultimately, reduce the suicide rate by 20 percent by the year 2025. By mobilizing institutions and individuals to embrace stronger evidence-based suicide prevention practices and research, we can drive suicide prevention policy, increase open-mindedness around mental health, and save lives. There is a readiness to engage and implement effective suicide prevention strategies widely and for that reason, I remain optimistic."

