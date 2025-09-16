SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH: LIGHTHEART MENTAL HEALTH EXPANDS ACCESS TO LIFESAVING TREATMENTS THROUGHOUT SEATTLE

Enhanced Insurance Options and Interventional Services Support Patients Struggling with Depression and Suicidal Ideation

SEATTLE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LightHeart Mental Health, a network of local outpatient clinics dedicated to providing compassionate, evidence-based care, is expanding its commitment to suicide prevention by expanding insurance coverage and introducing advanced depression treatments. Clinics in the Seattle area now accept Medicaid and Medicare at most locations, removing financial barriers to care, while also adding Spravato® and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy to their list of lifesaving treatment options.

Spravato® is a breakthrough nasal spray, approved by the FDA, that provides rapid relief for individuals experiencing difficult-to-treat depression or suicidal ideation. TMS therapy is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain linked to mood regulation, offering hope to those who have not responded to traditional therapies. Together, these evidence-based treatments give patients new options for managing Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), difficult-to-treat depression, and suicidal thoughts.

"Treatments like TMS and Spravato have the power to be life-changing for those who have been suffering with depression, difficult-to-treat depression, or suicidal thoughts and feel like there is no way forward," said Dr. Ryan Wakim, Chief Medical Officer at LightHeart Mental Health. "For individuals who have tried other options without relief, these therapies can open the door to healing, hope, and renewed possibility. At LightHeart, we are dedicated to ensuring people can access these advanced treatments with dignity, compassion, and support."

In addition to Spravato® and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation, LightHeart Mental Health offers a wide range of mental health services including therapy and counseling, psychiatric care, group therapy, telehealth, and evidence-based approaches such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and medication management. With locations throughout the Seattle area, and a new clinic opening soon in Bothell, LightHeart is expanding its reach so more individuals and families can access timely, high-quality care close to home.

About LightHeart Mental Health:

LightHeart Mental Health is a trusted provider of outpatient mental health care throughout the Seattle, Washington area. We are dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. At each of our locations, you'll find a dedicated team of mental health professionals that serve clients of all ages with personalized care. We know that reaching out for support can feel overwhelming. That's why we've reduced the barriers that keep people from getting help. Whether you're seeking support for anxiety, depression, trauma, or navigating life changes, our empathetic team is here to help you take that first step. For more information and locations, visit: https://lightheartmh.com/

