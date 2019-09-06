Suicide Prevention Program Reaches Over 1.5 Million Students

In time for National Suicide Prevention Week (September 8 - 14) and World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10), MindWise is introducing all new versions of its evidence-based suicide prevention program SOS Signs of Suicide to better reach students of today. SOS student training is delivered in middle and high schools, takes just one classroom period, and has shown a reduction in self-reported suicide attempts by up to 64%.

"We're building on 15 years of success with SOS," says Kara Neymeyr, Director of SOS at MindWise. "Our brand-new videos and improved teaching tools are making an incredibly effective program even more impactful. With an added focus on coping skills and the role of social media, these new program videos will keep SOS meaningful to Generation Z."

The MindWise team reached out to students, teachers, and administrators across the country to gain input on how to improve the program, reach youth at risk, and get them connected to trusted adults for support. In addition to raising awareness about behavioral health and encouraging students to ACT (Acknowledge, Care, Tell) when worried about themselves or their peers, SOS now includes more stories of hope and recovery.

Students who are feeling depressed or thinking about suicide are likely to reach out to a friend or other member of their school community. SOS prepares the entire school community to respond proactively.

If you or someone you know is feeling suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text ACT to 741741.

MindWise Innovations provides organizations with the expertise to promote the well-being their community members deserve. Powered by the behavioral health professionals at the nonprofit Riverside Community Care, MindWise equips schools, colleges, workplaces, and communities with digital tools, services, and trainings that address mental health, substance use, and suicide prevention.

