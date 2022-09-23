Suicide Survivor and Mental Health Advocate Clint Malarchuk Aims to Break the Stigma of Mental Illness

Clint Malarchuk steps in to advocate for mental health using his expertise, experience and a best-selling book to help and save lives suffering from mental health illnesses

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the stigma of mental illness continues to challenge the world, Clint Malarchuk is a man who goes above and beyond to raise mental health awareness and reach out to those suffering. A former NHL goaltender who almost lost his life after a freak accident on the ice, he unwittingly had Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, leading to a suicide attempt two decades later. As he lived another chance, Clint looked back at the tough challenges he had to overcome and used his learnings to help others find strength in adversities.

Clint Malarchuk is a Mental Health Advocate, Speaker & Author: He speaks professionally around North America on Mental Health, PTSD, Depression and his struggles with mental health and how it affects you.

"Don't pull the trigger as I did," expressed Clint in his battle against PTSD, depression, anxiety and addiction. He worked alongside journalist Dan Robson and published a book in America, The Crazy Game: How I Survived in the Crease and Beyond and released the same book in Canada but with a different title, A Matter of Inches: How I Survived in the Crease and Beyond, depicting his struggle with anxiety, depression and alcoholism. "People need to realize they're not alone and can get better by seeking help. There's no guilt or shame in asking for help," Clint revealed. Since the pandemic started, Clint saw more people struggling with mental health issues and emphasized that it needs attention more than ever.

Despite being an accomplished man with many accolades, he was unafraid of being honest about his struggles. "I've been in the darkest of dark, suffering in silence. I want people to know they're not alone. However, getting better can be difficult because of the stigma. We need to break and change that mindset." Clint has spoken at various events to inspire and raise mental health awareness. Currently working with a non-profit to help veterans and athletes with mental health issues and addiction; his passion for helping others continues to touch and change thousands of lives for the better.

