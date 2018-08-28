Suistudio Is Building The Future With Heavy Lifting: Introducing The Fall/Winter 2018 Collection

Suistudio's collection features eye-catching colors and patterns with exciting fabrics that bring a new energy to women's suiting. Inspired by the adventurous color palettes and dramatic detailing characteristic of 1970s styling, collection stand-outs include: a classically cut and belted jacket with coordinating trousers in sunshine yellow; a hunter green corduroy single-breasted suit; and a Rat Pack inspired pinstripe, double-breasted suit in a wrinkle-resistant traveller fabric.

Suistudio is the women's line from European men's brand Suitsupply. Shop the newest Suistudio collection online and in-store, now open in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Milan, New York and Shanghai. Suistudio offers in-house tailoring while customers wait, at each of its locations.

Don't just fit in, find your own perfect fit.

ABOUT SUITSUPPLY

In an industry where fast fashion dominates and craftsmanship is quickly disappearing, Suitsupply introduces a better option, one where no attention to detail or quality is ever spared. They have received widespread accolade from the likes of GQ, Esquire, and, perhaps most notably, a Wall Street Journal blind test that rated a US$600 Suitsupply suit in a first- place tie with a US$3,600 Armani.

Founded in Europe in 2000 by Fokke de Jong, Suitsupply has since expanded into cities such as Milan, London, Berlin, Zurich, Amsterdam, New York, Toronto, Sydney, Shanghai, Singapore and Hong Kong. Suitsupply marked their 100th store opening this summer in Boston. In addition to expanding their brick- and-mortar locations, Suitsupply maintains a strong online presence, allowing them to bring their style and top-tier service all over the world.

SOURCE Suistudio