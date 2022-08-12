Suit Filed in Houston Cement Truck Bridge Rollover Killing Twin Toddler Below

Negligence Caused Toddler's Tragic Death says Terry Bryant Accident Injury & Law

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A 22-month-old-boy died on the East Sam Houston Tollway on August 5. He was in a vehicle traveling beneath an overpass when a cement truck came crashing down from the bridge above. Also in the vehicle were his twin sister, his mother, and his grandmother.

The truck crushed the back section of the vehicle. The mother and grandmother, along with witnesses of the accident, worked to free the children. The girl was successfully removed from the vehicle, but they were unable to help the boy. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 36-year-old driver of the National Ready Mix cement truck was driving too fast on wet road conditions and lost control of her truck, causing it to flip over the bridge and land on top of the Resendiz family below. Texas law requires all drivers to adjust their driving speed to the conditions of the road.

Attorney Terry Bryant of Terry Bryant Accident & Injury Law represents the mother, Jennifer Resendiz, and grandmother, Maria Resendiz, in a lawsuit against National Ready Mix.

"Too often, trucking companies and their employees don't take proper precautions to protect other drivers on the road," says Bryant.

The lawsuit alleges that negligence on the part of National Ready Mix caused the accident and the tragic death of the toddler, Nicholas Resendiz.

Jennifer seeks compensation for the wrongful death of her son, and she and Maria seek compensation for medical expenses, pain and suffering, and mental anguish for their own physical injuries.

"This family will always carry the burden of their grief for the loss of their precious son, grandson, and brother. Were it not for the careless action on the part of the trucking company, he would be here today. Now, the mother and grandmother will live with the physical injuries they sustained and the unimaginably painful loss of their beloved little twin boy, Nicholas," says Attorney Bryant.

Bryant's law firm and the Resendiz family seek justice by bringing this lawsuit against the trucking company.

