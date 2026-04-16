SUIT UP AND SCORE: CHIPOTLE BRINGS BACK ITS HOCKEY JERSEY BOGO FOR THE 2026 STANLEY CUP® PLAYOFFS--AND DROPS FIRST-EVER LIMITED-EDITION JERSEY

Fans who wear a hockey jersey on April 20 can get a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) entrée after 3 p.m. local time 1

Chipotle is dropping its first-ever limited-edition hockey jersey—only 75 available via the Chipotle Rewards Exchange2

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) is bringing back its Hockey Jersey BOGO for the sixth consecutive year as the 2026 Stanley Cup® Playoffs get underway. On Monday, April 20, after 3 p.m. local time, fans who wear a hockey jersey to participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada can receive a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) entrée.

On Monday, April 20, after 3 p.m. local time, fans who wear a hockey jersey to participating Chipotle restaurants in the U.S. and Canada can receive a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) entrée. The Chipotle hockey jersey, exclusively available via the Chipotle Rewards Exchange, features “Chipper” on the back, a nickname for Chipotle popularized by hockey players and fans on social media. The number 53 references the 53 real ingredients on Chipotle’s core menu.

Photo assets are available here: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/pwjmu7dbf9d39ne08yg3z/AMLzYSakeGO8k_NeQkvVpic?rlkey=mbs2yomrvj2xis8pb3nij1la7&st=jxzu3f4y&dl=0. More information on the promotion can be found here: https://chipotle.com/hockey-bogo.

Chipotle's First-Ever Hockey Jersey

For the first time, Chipotle is releasing a limited-edition hockey jersey inspired by past Hockey Jersey BOGO campaigns, reimagining the brand's signature look in a bold, on-ice style. Only 75 jerseys will be available exclusively through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange, giving fans a rare chance to score a one-of-a-kind piece that blends hockey culture with Chipotle's commitment to Real Food for Real Athletes.

"Our Hockey Jersey BOGO has become a tradition that brings fans together around the Stanley Cup Playoffs and reflects our deep connection to the hockey community," said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle. "Playoff hockey is fueled by rituals—from jerseys to game-day meals—and this year, we're giving fans another reason to make Chipotle part of their pre-puck-drop routine."

Chipotle's Commitment to the Hockey Community

Beyond the rink, Chipotle continues to support hockey at the grassroots level. The brand has contributed more than $190,000 to hockey organizations across North America through hockey-related fundraisers, including more than $52,000 raised through over 300 fundraisers in 2025 alone.

The Hockey Jersey BOGO extends Chipotle's ongoing partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL), reinforcing the brand's connection to players and fans across North America. As an official partner of both the NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), Chipotle engages the hockey community with unique fan experiences.

1 — The BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) promotion is limited to five free menu items per check and is subject to availability. Each free item requires purchase of an entrée item of equal or greater value and may be collected only by the jersey-wearing guest. Valid only on April 20, 2026, after 3 p.m. local time. Redeemable in-restaurant only, at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada; not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Kids' meals do not count as an entrée purchase. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points; the promotion may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited. The NHL is not a sponsor of this offer.

2 — NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and D.C., age 13+ who are Chipotle Rewards members. Promotion Period: 4/18/26 at 12:01 a.m. PT – 5/2/26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Mail-in entries must be postmarked by 5/2/26. For Official Rules, including how to enter, free entry method, entry limitations, odds, prize descriptions, and complete details, visit chipotle.com/jersey-sweeps. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and the image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks, and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. © 2026 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients and without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 4,000 restaurants as of December 31, 2025, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and the Middle East, and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. With over 130,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit Chipotle.com.

ABOUT THE NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with Players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports — the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers—League, team, and Player accounts combined—across Facebook, X, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 250 countries and territories through its rightsholders, including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in nearly 200 countries and territories (listed here) via NHL.TV on DAZN. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to Player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to Players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms. The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. For more information, visit NHL.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYERS' ASSOCIATION (NHLPA)

The National Hockey League Players' Association, established in 1967, is a labor organization whose members are the players in the National Hockey League. The NHLPA works on behalf of the players in varied disciplines such as labor relations, product licensing, marketing, international hockey and community relations, all in furtherance of its efforts to promote its members and the game of hockey. In 1999, NHLPA Goals & Dreams was launched as a way for the players to give something back to the game they love. Over the past 26 years, tens of thousands of deserving children in 45 countries have benefited from the players' donations of hockey equipment. NHLPA Goals & Dreams has donated more than $27 million to grassroots hockey programs, making it the largest program of its kind. For more information on the NHLPA, please visit www.nhlpa.com.

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill