Suite Dreams Package at Hotel ELEO Includes Breakfast, Valet Parking, Suite Accommodations and Sleep Tips

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida, a 173-room boutique hotel nestled on the college campus, has announced a Suite Dreams package. Available all year, the Suite Dreams package includes a $30 breakfast credit, valet parking, a late 1 p.m. checkout, suite accommodations (complete with dreamy amenities, including white noise machines, L'Occitane aromatherapy shower cubes and robes), and sleep tips by UF Health neurologist Dr. Michael Jaffee, a sleep medicine specialist at the UF Health Sleep Disorders Center. The package can be booked by using the code DREAM at HotelELEO.com.

According to studies[1], more than a third of American adults are not getting enough sleep. Hotel ELEO is striving to help travelers achieve a good night's sleep by offering a relaxing environment in the suites along with a tip sheet with expert advice from Dr. Michael Jaffee, vice chair and an associate professor of neurology at the University of Florida College of Medicine. Because quality sleep has such a positive impact on one's physical and mental health, including decreasing stress, depression and anxiety, the hotel offers the sleep tips for download on their blog at HotelEleo.com/blog. Dr. Jaffee's sleep tips will also be shared on social media during National Sleep Awareness Week, which begins on March 14, the start of daylight saving time, when most Americans lose an hour of sleep.

The Suite Dreams package at Hotel ELEO is available now through December 2021 and includes:

Suite accommodations

Sleep tips

Aromatherapy shower cube by L'Occitane en Provence

Complimentary valet parking ( $15 value)

value) $30 credit for Covey Kitchen + Cocktails

credit for Covey Kitchen + Cocktails a late, 1 p.m. , checkout time

The hotel's 20 spacious suites create a perfect sleep sanctuary with temperature controls (Dr. Jaffee says temperatures between 60 and 72 degrees help maintain sleep quality), luxury linens, hypoallergenic pillows, white noise machines and premium cotton waffle weave robes to use during the stay. When not in a slumber, guests enjoy two televisions, QI wireless phone chargers, Nespresso coffee makers and in-room bath amenities by natural skincare brand L'Occitane en Provence.

The Suite Dreams package can be booked by using the code DREAM at HotelELEO.com. For more information on Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida and to make reservations, visit HotelEleo.com or call 1-352-565-3536.

About Michael S. Jaffee, MD

Michael S. Jaffee, MD, is board-certified in neurology, psychiatry, sleep medicine and brain injury medicine. He has additional certifications in behavioral neurology and neuropsychiatry, as well as neural repair and rehabilitation. Dr. Jaffee is an associate professor and vice chair of the department of neurology at the University of Florida, where he joined the faculty in 2016. Prior to his current position, he was an associate professor of neurology, psychiatry and neurobehavioral sciences at the University of Virginia, where he served as the inaugural medical director of the Brain Injury and Sports Concussion Institute and director of the neurology sleep service. He graduated from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in 1992 and completed a combined residency in neurology and psychiatry at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium in San Antonio in 1998. He later went on to complete a sleep medicine fellowship there in 2011. Dr. Jaffee served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a colonel. For more details, visit https://ufhealth.org/michael-jaffee/background.

About Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida

Hotel ELEO at the University of Florida, a 173-room boutique hotel, is located in Gainesville, Florida. The hotel is home to Covey Kitchen + Cocktails, offers flexible meeting and event space, features top-of-the-line equipment in the fitness studio. The hotel is in walking distance to restaurants, galleries, theaters, stadiums on the University of Florida campus and UF Health, the University of Florida's academic health center. For more information visit HotelEleo.com or call 352-565-3536.

About the University of Florida

The University of Florida's mission is to prepare our students to lead and influence the next generation and beyond for economic, cultural and societal benefit. Recognized as among the top 10 public universities by U.S. News & World Report, UF is one of the nation's largest public universities and the only member of the Association of American Universities in Florida. Teaching, research and scholarship, and service span all of the UF's academic disciplines and represent its commitment to be a premier university that the state, nation and world look to for leadership. www.ufl.edu.

About UF Health

With main campuses in Gainesville and Jacksonville, UF Health includes six health colleges, nine research centers and institutes, 10 hospitals, including two teaching hospitals and five specialty hospitals, and a host of physician medical practices and outpatient services throughout Central, North Central and Northeast Florida. Our mission is to promote health through outstanding and high-quality patient care, innovative and rigorous education in the health professions and biomedical sciences, and high-impact research across the spectrum of basic, translational and clinical investigation. To learn more, visit www.UFHealth.org.

