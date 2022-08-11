Suite Full Of Celebrity Bored Apes Spotted At MLS All Star 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A club box full of Bored Apes has been spotted at Allianz Field in Minneapolis Minnesota for MLS All Star 2022, following last week's historic announcement by Major League Soccer in collaboration with ge3, a division of Get Engaged, that the League has signed Striker, a Bored Ape, to a professional contract.

A host of Apes held by the likes of, Madonna, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, and Steve Aoki, amongst others, attended the 2022 MLS All Star Game as guests of Striker, the first ever digital athlete to sign with a professional sports organization.

"It's an honor to pioneer the world of NFT athletes and I'm extremely thankful for the support of my friends." Striker said. "We champion the League for its progressive thinking and applaud Get Engaged for facilitating such a legendary gathering."

Holder Ape's in Attendance:

BAYC #4988 (Held by Madonna)

BAYC #6723 (Held by Snoop Dogg)

BAYC #3719 (Held by Steve Aoki)

BAYC #5489 (Held by French Montana)

BAYC #5384 (Held by Diplo)

BAYC #378 (Held by Dillon Francis)

BAYC #1506 (Held by Wiz Khalifa)

MAYC #5852(Held by Murda Beatz)

BAYC #8824, BAYC #1652, BAYC #7796, MAYC #9314, & BAYC #5537 (Collectively known as KINGSHIP)

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER:

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 27th season in 2022 -- features 29 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including 2022 expansion team Charlotte FC and St. Louis CITY SC, which debuts in 2023. Starting in 2023, the Apple TV app will be the exclusive destination to watch every single live MLS match. For more information about MLS, visit www.MLSsoccer.com .

ABOUT GET ENGAGED:

Get Engaged is one of the biggest agencies in branding and entertainment. Established in 2016 with nationwide offices, this organization strikes partnerships with some of today's most relevant brands, platforms, and global superstars. Get Engaged specializes in campaign ideation, project management, content creation, digital brand management, influencer marketing, and web3 strategy. For more information about Get Engaged, visit www.getengagedmedia.com

