Suite Living Senior Care Awarded Coveted Star Tribune's "Best of Minnesota" in 4 Categories

News provided by

Suite Living Senior Care

22 Jan, 2024, 08:38 ET

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suite Living Senior Care ("Suite Living"), a wholly owned division of Coventry Holdings of Minnesota ("Coventry") is proud to announce that has been awarded the coveted "Best of Minnesota" in 4 categories by the Star Tribune.

Suite Living was awarded Best Assisted Living provider, Best Memory Care provider, Best Hospice Care provider, and Best Senior Care Customer Service provider.

Continue Reading
Star Tribune - MInnesota Best
Star Tribune - MInnesota Best
Community Location Map
Community Location Map

"This is an incredible honor and is truly reflective of the amazing care team that we have at Suite Living," said Audrey McElwain, Executive Director of Suite Living Senior Care.

Suite Living provides community operations and care management through its fully integrated care and support platform that includes 3 care divisions:

  • Suite Living Senior Care
  • Suite Living Hospice Care
  • Suite Living Spiritual Care

These integrated care divisions allow Suite Living to provide a comprehensive and highly customized care solution for its residents that includes physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual care.

Suite Living currently manages 18 Suite Living Senior Care communities through the Minneapolis, St Paul submarkets. 

For more information on the Suite Living Senior Care communities, please visit

https://www.suitelivingseniorcare.com/

For more information on The Star Tribune's Minnesota Best of Awards, please visit

https://www.votedminnesotasbest.com/listing/k:suite+living+senior+care

Please direct inquiries to:
Tim C. Eppler. Partner
Coventry Holdings of Minnesota
916-390-0016
[email protected]

SOURCE Suite Living Senior Care

Also from this source

Coventry Holdings of Minnesota Opens its 18th Suite Living Senior Care Community

Coventry Holdings of Minnesota Opens its 18th Suite Living Senior Care Community

Coventry Holdings of Minnesota ("Coventry"), a fully integrated owner / operator of high acuity senior care communities, is proud to announce the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Retail

Image1

Real Estate

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.