Suite Living Senior Care Awarded Coveted Star Tribune's "Best of Minnesota" in 4 Categories

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suite Living Senior Care ("Suite Living"), a wholly owned division of Coventry Holdings of Minnesota ("Coventry") is proud to announce that has been awarded the coveted "Best of Minnesota" in 4 categories by the Star Tribune.

Suite Living was awarded Best Assisted Living provider, Best Memory Care provider, Best Hospice Care provider, and Best Senior Care Customer Service provider.

"This is an incredible honor and is truly reflective of the amazing care team that we have at Suite Living," said Audrey McElwain, Executive Director of Suite Living Senior Care.

Suite Living provides community operations and care management through its fully integrated care and support platform that includes 3 care divisions:

Suite Living Senior Care

Suite Living Hospice Care

Suite Living Spiritual Care

These integrated care divisions allow Suite Living to provide a comprehensive and highly customized care solution for its residents that includes physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual care.

Suite Living currently manages 18 Suite Living Senior Care communities through the Minneapolis, St Paul submarkets.

For more information on the Suite Living Senior Care communities, please visit

https://www.suitelivingseniorcare.com/

For more information on The Star Tribune's Minnesota Best of Awards, please visit

https://www.votedminnesotasbest.com/listing/k:suite+living+senior+care

Please direct inquiries to:

Tim C. Eppler. Partner

Coventry Holdings of Minnesota

916-390-0016

[email protected]

SOURCE Suite Living Senior Care