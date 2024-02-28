Suite Living Senior Care Welcomes its 900th Resident
28 Feb, 2024, 08:38 ET
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suite Living Senior Care ("Suite Living"), the wholly owned operating division of Coventry Holdings of Minnesota ("Coventry") is proud to announce that it has welcomed its 900th resident into its Suite Living communities.
"Being able to welcome our 900th resident is an incredible honor and is truly reflective of the amazing care team that we have at Suite Living," said Audrey McElwain, Executive Director of Suite Living.
Suite Living provides community operations and care management through its fully integrated care and support platform that includes 3 care divisions:
- Suite Living Senior Care
- Suite Living Hospice Care
- Suite Living Spiritual Care
These integrated care divisions allow Suite Living to provide a comprehensive and highly customized care solution for its residents that includes physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual care.
Coventry opened its first Suite Living Senior Care community in 2017 and has since grown to 18 active Suite Living communities with another 12 new communities slated to break ground in 2024 and 2025.
Suite Living was recently awarded Best Assisted Living provider, Best Memory Care provider, Best Hospice Care provider, and Best Senior Care Customer Service provider by the Star Tribune.
For more information on the Suite Living Senior Care communities, please visit
https://www.suitelivingseniorcare.com/
For more information on Coventry Holdings of Minnesota, please visit
https://coventry-holdings.com/
For more information on The Star Tribune's Minnesota Best of Awards, please visit
https://www.votedminnesotasbest.com/listing/k:suite+living+senior+care
Please direct inquiries to:
Tim C. Eppler. Partner
Coventry Holdings of Minnesota
916-390-0016
373557@email4pr.com
SOURCE Coventry Holdings of Minnesota
