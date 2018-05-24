SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteCentric has joined the Oracle | NetSuite Commerce Agency Program, an alliance of leading digital agencies and system integrators that provide businesses with superior interactivity, functionality and aesthetics using the highly flexible web store and unique back-office integration of the SuiteCommerce platform.

SuiteCentric Oracle | NetSuite Commerce Agency Partner

"We are incredibly excited to be recognized by NetSuite as a Commerce Agency Partner. Over the years we've developed on the SuiteCommerce Advanced platform, we have built several best practices that we carry into each implementation. As a Commerce Agency Partner we are even more equipped to deliver great customer experiences," says CEO Adam Baruh.

As an authorized Commerce Partner, SuiteCentric provides customers with services that leverage the SuiteCommerce solution, including SuiteCommerce Advanced Implementation, UX, Strategy and Consulting.

Becoming an authorized Oracle | NetSuite Commerce Agency Partner reflects SuiteCentric's demonstration to NetSuite that its solutions and project management methodology meet NetSuite's strict performance, usability and design requirements as an Authorized Oracle | NetSuite Commerce Partner. In completing the authorization requirements, SuiteCentric built a SuiteCommerce Advanced web store and demonstrated to the Commerce Agency Program managers the web store's impressive performance, design and user experience. See demonstration site at https://www.northwestsupply.co.

About SuiteCentric (https://suitecentric.com):

As one of the first US-based NetSuite professional services agencies focusing primarily on the SuiteCommerce Advanced platform, our in-house team has a track record of delivering sustainable and high performing SuiteCommerce Advanced web stores. In addition to membership in the Oracle | NetSuite Commerce Agency Program, our developers are also certified by NetSuite for SuiteCommerce Advanced as well as the SuiteCloud platform. SuiteCentric is an independent external partner of the NetSuite Commerce Agency Program.

About Oracle NetSuite:

Oracle NetSuite pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution in 1998, establishing the world's first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the Internet. Today, it provides a suite of cloud-based financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of companies in more than 100 countries.

About Oracle:

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at oracle.com.

