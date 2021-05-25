Suited Hospitality, A New Consulting Firm for A New Age, Debuts A Powerhouse Team

NAPA, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suited Hospitality announces its founding by an elite team of four partners, a who's who of the industry, each with their own specialized expertise, as well as decades of experience working hand-in-hand with the most revered restaurants in the world.

A bespoke agency, Suited Hospitality is designed to suit every need in the industry at the highest of levels. Its founders are:

Suited Hospitality founders Kristine Keefer, David Sisler, Mitch Lienhard and Martha Cromar. With top-notch expertise in public relations, culinary and beverage program development, service training, business investment and operations, and social media marketing, they offer a unique, one-stop agency for any and all hospitality requirements.

Kristine Keefer , was the first in-house director of communications for The French Laundry and the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, a position held for more than a dozen years. She then started her own PR firm and has guided some of the most compelling chefs in the industry today including chefs Kyle and Katina Connaughton , Matthew Kammerer , Philip Tessier , Scott Clark , Joshua Skenes and Michael and Lindsay Tusk.

, was the first in-house director of communications for The French Laundry and the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, a position held for more than a dozen years. She then started her own PR firm and has guided some of the most compelling chefs in the industry today including chefs , , , , Joshua Skenes and Michael and Lindsay Tusk. Mitch Lienhard , named "San Pellegrino Young Chef of the Year" in 2016, served as chef de cuisine at Michelin three-starred Manresa, and held leadership roles in the kitchens of Saison, Grace, and Alinea before becoming campus executive chef at one of the largest tech companies in the world.

, named "San Pellegrino Young Chef of the Year" in 2016, served as chef de cuisine at Michelin three-starred Manresa, and held leadership roles in the kitchens of Saison, Grace, and Alinea before becoming campus executive chef at one of the largest tech companies in the world. David Sisler , honed his leadership skills over the past 20 years at casual and fine dining restaurants across the country. Under his direction, he has helped elevate the dining experience and achieve some of the industry's top accolades for such restaurants as Le Bec Fin, Saison and SingleThread.

, honed his leadership skills over the past 20 years at casual and fine dining restaurants across the country. Under his direction, he has helped elevate the dining experience and achieve some of the industry's top accolades for such restaurants as Le Bec Fin, Saison and SingleThread. Martha Cromar , a former professional chef, has worked both in-house and as a consultant on social media and digital marketing for nearly 10 years. She's brought her keen ability for storytelling to such businesses as Saison, CamelBak, and Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery.

Together, the four work to fill an important void by providing a comprehensive team approach for chefs, restaurateurs, winery owners, and entrepreneurs. Whether it's a new food business wanting to launch with a bang, an established restaurant in need of reinvigoration or a well-oiled hotel property looking for minute fine-tuning, Suited Hospitality offers everything from a full roster to select services in marketing, public relations, operations management, and culinary refinement.

Their current impressive roster of clients includes: SingleThread, The Harbor House Inn, PRESS, Manresa, Dad's Luncheonette, Stateline Road 816 BBQ gourmet products, The Barlow, Piper Sonoma wines, Intersect by Lexus and Union Square Hospitality Group.

The partners pride themselves in their ability to scrutinize operations in a thoughtful manner to discern obstacles, large and small, as well as formulate an exacting plan of action meticulously tailored to each client.

Hospitality is not merely a profession to them, but a passion and a calling. As long-time veterans who have worked tirelessly to make their mark in the industry, they possess a genuine understanding of its complexities and its challenges, especially in this new era. They strive to not only elevate their clients to greater excellence, but every facet of the industry, as well.

About Suited Hospitality

