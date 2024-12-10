SUITES FOR THE SEASON: SANDALS® RESORTS DEBUTS NEW ACCOMMODATIONS, NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS

"From villas that encourage gathering among friends to suites that effortlessly merge the outside and in, these new accommodations match the natural beauty and vibrancy of the Caribbean," said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. "They're part of the next generation of Sandals Resorts, a continued commitment to innovation that showcases the spirit of the region we call home. My father always used to say that the world waits for no one, and that evolution will happen whether you're a part of it or not. And we've always made it our mission to lead it."

EVERYTHING IRIE: SUITE DEVELOPMENTS THROUGHOUT JAMAICA

Newly renovated villas at Sandals Ochi , including the Two-Bedroom and Four-Bedroom Butler Villas with Private Pool , are now offered as a bookable package for immediate stays. Creating the perfect escape for a friends' getaway, the new "FOMO: Fear of Missing Ochi" package takes care of everything, from a VIP Beach Club Day and $350 experience credit to an in-villa private dining experience so that guests can laze by the private pool, explore the lore of Ocho Rios or vibe to the beats of the resort's Ochi Beach Club. The package is available to book through January 31, 2025 for stays through December 26, 2026. The recent expansion of nearby Ian Fleming International Airport with non-stop daily flights from Miami via American Airlines makes for an even more relaxed vacation experience.

New One-Bedroom Skypool Butler Suites with Roof Terraces are also available to book now at Sandals Royal Caribbean in Montego Bay for arrivals on February 1, 2025. These elevated suites take the guest favorite Skypool suites to the next level, offering unparalleled ocean views, spacious living and dining areas, and ample space to unwind. As part of the new Balmoral building set on the ocean, the suites focus strongly on design and feature contemporary coastal Caribbean details, drawing inspiration from the blue waters and white sand of its setting. This expansion comes after the room category's earlier debut at Sandals Negril , which quickly became one of the most sought-after suites at the resort.

ISLAND TO ISLAND, A PORTFOLIO-WIDE COMMITMENT TO SANDALS 2.0

Sandals is introducing additional Rondoval Villas across the portfolio as well, expanding and elevating a guest-favorite room design. At Sandals Regency La Toc in St. Lucia, nearly two dozen Rondoval Butler Villas with Private Pools – eight of which will also feature a private rooftop – are now available to book for March 1, 2025 arrivals. Inspired by St. Lucia's tropical charm, the villas' sleek, modern design feature light, airy tones and seamlessly tie in the serene outdoor setting into the lush getaway through glass doors. At Sandals Royal Curaçao , several Asombroso Rondoval Butler Villas with Private Pools are available to book now , offering a secluded getaway for travelers and a taste of what's to come in St. Lucia.

Additional new room types across the portfolio include refreshed and reimagined beachfront suites with outdoor tranquility soaking tubs at Sandals Montego Bay and Sandals South Coast in Jamaica, two-story bluff villas with private patios and pools at Sandals Regency La Toc , and additional swim-up and skypool suites at Sandals Negril .

'TIS THE SEASON TO "STAY MORE, SAVE MORE"

Bookable now through December 23, 2024, guests who bask in the Caribbean a little longer can receive additional savings with up to $1,000 off plus one free night on stays of at least seven nights at select Sandals, and up to $400 off plus one free night for stays of seven nights or longer on select room categories at Beaches.

