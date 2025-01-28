SuiteX Launches NetSuite Extension Platform That Transforms Enterprise Software Experience

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteX, a Madison-based software startup, is launching an innovative NetSuite extension platform this month that transforms how organizations interact with NetSuite's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. The software's modern, intuitive interface enhances productivity while reducing costs.

SuiteX is designed to expand NetSuite's capabilities while maintaining perfect data integrity. The platform offers advanced project management tools, streamlined task management, and robust collaboration features that help eliminate third-party tools while maximizing an organization's NetSuite investment.

Key capabilities include:

Modern interface with inline editing and real-time updates.

Interactive Gantt charts with instant timeline adjustments.

Built-in team collaboration and notification system.

Seamless Google Workspace integration.

Role-based permissions that align with NetSuite security.

"We've created a platform that fundamentally changes how teams interact with NetSuite," SuiteX Chief Revenue Officer Amber Winter says. "Organizations can now offer NetSuite access across every department, eliminating data silos and duplicative work while maintaining complete control and compliance."

SuiteX can go live in less than a week without disrupting existing processes. The platform's straightforward subscription model is based on user tiers, allowing companies to extend NetSuite access efficiently across their organization.

To learn more about SuiteX or schedule a demo, visit: https://www.suitex.io.

About SuiteX

Based in Madison, Wis., SuiteX is a software startup whose team boasts over 30 years of collective NetSuite implementation experience. SuiteX experts have honed their skills by building efficient and intuitive ERP solutions, and now, they have transformed an internal tool into a comprehensive platform that enhances NetSuite's capabilities. SuiteX helps companies work smarter, collaborate effectively, and maximize their ERP investments.

Media Contact:

Amber Winter

[email protected]

‪608-492-2064

SOURCE SuiteX