SuitShop Prototypes A 100% Biodegradable Suit

SuitShop Takes the Next Step Towards Sustainability with the Launch of the Eco Stretch Collection

CHICAGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suiting brand SuitShop announced today the completion of their latest endeavor in sustainable fashion: a 100% biodegradable suit. SuitShop Co-Founders Jeanne Foley and Diana Ganz have set their sights on making sustainability their top priority in 2022 as they navigate this young company through the post-pandemic wedding boom.

Eco Stretch Suits in Dark Green by SuitShop

The fully biodegradable suit, aptly named The Earth Day Suit, is made from a non-dyed 100% linen and a silky smooth Cupro (vegan silk) lining using no animal byproducts. The thread is composed of 100% cotton and the buttons are 100% Corozo (with a similar feel to ivory and constructed from palm tree seeds). At the end of its life, this special suit can be buried and its materials will compost back into the earth within 18 - 24 months.

The Earth Day Suit is just another major feat in SuitShop's sustainability efforts put forth in 2022. The brand kicked off the year with the launch of their new "Eco Stretch" fabric, initially introduced with the release of their four new spring colors and will soon be incorporated into their entire collection of suits. Eco Stretch fabric is made from a 38% poly recyclable material, woven with threads created from approximately 25 plastic bottles per suit. Not only is the fabric more sustainable, but it also provides stretch where you want it and comfort where you need it.

"We see the suits we offer as core fashion staples that can be reworn countless times to a variety of events. However, we realize that what happens to the suit after it is discarded is just as important as its reusability. The Earth Day Suit is our response. Our Eco Stretch fabric is a stride toward ensuring our suits' initial construction is also green," say Jeanne Foley and Diana Ganz, Co-Founders of SuitShop.

About SuitShop

SuitShop is a direct-to-consumer suiting company offering stylish, gender-inclusive suits and tuxedos. With one of the largest size ranges of any suiting company, SuitShop outfitting is sold to own for less than the average cost of a traditional rental. This female-founded company is led by childhood friends Diana Ganz and Jeanne Foley and has helped over 100,000 customers since 2016. suitshop.com .

Press Contact: Monique Jones

[email protected]

310.780.3484

SOURCE SuitShop