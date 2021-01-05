suitX Launches a Novel Exoskeleton for Use by Healthcare Personnel

BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- suitX, a California-based leading innovator in exoskeleton technologies, announces the launch of a novel wearable exoskeleton, shieldX. For use by healthcare personnel required to wear heavy anti-radiation aprons, shieldX removes 100% of the weight of a heavy anti-radiation apron from the user's shoulders and spine. shieldX aims to reduce neck and back injuries linked to these heavy aprons that are shortening careers and limiting activities outside of work.

suitX

"For years we have refined how to remove injurious forces off a person's joints through our industrial exoskeleton products, and we are very excited to bring this effective technology to the healthcare market," said Dr. Wayne Tung, the Chief Technology Officer at suitX, "shieldX is a game-changer; it provides a better quality of work for physicians and healthcare personnel who are wearing heavy anti-radiation clothing."

shieldX eliminates spinal loading by transferring the entire apron weight from the shoulders to the buttocks and hips. For long procedures, a breathable mesh lumbar support promotes healthy standing posture and prevents the device from slipping over time. shieldX incorporates adjustable height, fitting up to 6'3" tall users. It has a flexible hip frame that conforms to 28"-60" waist. Additionally, shieldX has removable textile for hygiene. With no training needed, shieldX can be put on and taken off in less than 10 seconds. Additionally, a fan accessory cycles cool air across the user's back, neck, and upper arms to reduce any thermal discomfort often inherent in the use of heavy personal protective aprons. shieldX utilizes patented technologies and years of customer feedback gained from the industrial exoskeletons manufactured by suitX.

Many studies have linked the heavy aprons to injuries. In an American Journal of Neuroradiology article in August 2000, Dr. Pelz states, "wearing a 15-pound lead apron can place pressures of up to 300 pounds per square inch of intravertebral discs." The publication warns, "cardiologists who wore lead aprons had a significantly higher incidence of skeletal complaints and more days missed from work because of back pain than did individuals of the control groups."

"We want this device to work for everyone. Our focus is on user comfort and practicality in the healthcare environment," adds Dr. Logan Van Engelhoven, a research scientist at suitX in charge of the shieldX product, "The goal is to have a big impact in reducing the risk of long-term work-related injuries among healthcare personnel wearing heavy anti-radiation aprons."

About suitX

suitX is a venture capital-, industry- and government-funded exoskeleton company based in California. suitX designs and manufactures affordable medical and industrial exoskeleton technologies to improve the lives of workers and people with gait impairment. suitX has received investment from Wistron (Taiwan), been awarded several U.S. government awards and won two Saint-Gobain NOVA Innovation Awards. suitX has also won the $1 million USD top prize in the UAE AI and Robotics for Good Competition. suitX is currently seeking funding and strategic partners for creating global sales and marketing. Inquiries on investment can be sent to [email protected]

Pre-orders are now being accepted for shieldX, which is expected to ship in Q1 of 2021. Please contact [email protected] for pricing.

PR Contact: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE suitX