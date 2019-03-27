suitX Launches the Third-Generation Shoulder-Supporting Exoskeletons for Use by Workers

BERKELEY, Calif., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- suitX, a California-based leading innovator in exoskeleton technologies, announces the official launch of its third-generation wearable shoulder-supporting exoskeleton (shoulderX V3), the world's most advanced shoulder-supporting exoskeleton for use by automotive, construction and shipbuilding workers. shoulderX augments its wearer by reducing forces at the shoulder complex, substantially reducing the risk of shoulder injuries and increasing workplace productivity.

shoulderX is a shoulder-supporting exoskeleton for use by automotive, construction and shipbuilding workers.

The third-generation industrial exoskeleton incorporates novel features based on the feedback obtained from numerous field evaluations across the globe. shoulderX V3 introduces a novel human interface technology that can automatically conform to each user's unique body shape to achieve an impeccable fit and unparalleled comfort. This interface provides a firm fit to the user, reducing slippage (sagging) between the wearer and the exoskeleton and, hence, reducing the need to perform micro-adjustments of the device during use, as commonly observed in other devices. Additionally, this interface provides superior breathability and has an exceptional ability to remove heat from the user, thereby maximizing user comfort. shoulderX V3 reduces the inventory a customer must manage to support their workforce by providing these key features: First, it is fully adjustable making it a "one-size-fits-all" wearable exoskeleton, resulting in a single unit addressing the needs of users of various shapes and strengths; second, this novel exoskeleton provides a wide range of strength output through a tool-less adjustment mechanism and it does not require multiple cartridges or gas springs. The third generation of shoulder-supporting exoskeleton boasts a 40 percent reduction in weight by use of carbon fiber without losing any of its industry-leading characteristics and range of support strength. Like its predecessor, the new design does not use electric power, does not need batteries, is available in multiple configurations such as fire retardant, dust-proof and water-resistant and is specifically designed to withstand extremely harsh environments such as construction sites and shipbuilding facilities.

Mr. Claus Lindberg Nielsen, head of tooling at Siemens Gamesa, stated, "We chose suitX, as our preferred supplier, to implement exoskeleton technologies in our factories around the globe. The third-generation shoulderX exoskeleton proves suitX's ability in rapid development of innovative exoskeleton technologies and goes hand in hand with our wish to focus on our employees' wellbeing, being at the forefront of the technological development as well as increasing the productivity of our factories globally." Siemens Gamesa is one of the largest wind turbine manufacturers in the world.

About suitX

suitX is a venture capital-, industry- and government-funded exoskeleton company based in California. suitX designs and manufactures affordable medical and industrial exoskeleton technologies to improve the lives of workers and people with gait impairment. suitX has received investment from Wistron (Taiwan), been awarded several U.S. government awards and won two Saint-Gobain NOVA Innovation Awards. suitX has also won the $1 million USD top prize in the UAE AI and Robotics for Good Competition. suitX is currently seeking funding and strategic partners for creating global sales and marketing and expanding its manufacturing facility in Asia. Inquiries on investment can be sent to info@suitx.com or (510) 332-7058.

