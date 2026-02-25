Suja Life to Introduce Variety of New Innovations across Portfolio of Brands at Natural Products Expo West 2026

Better-For-You Beverage Leader Will Showcase New Innovations, Flavors and Formats from the Suja Organic, Vive Organic and Slice Soda brands

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suja Life, a leading better-for-you beverage company and maker of Suja Organic , Vive Organic , and Slice Soda, announces it will be previewing a selection of new products designed for the wellness-minded consumer at Natural Products Expo West 2026, March 3-6 in Anaheim, California, at booth #5639.

Suja Life

"At Suja Life, we've seen firsthand how consumers are redefining what wellness means in their everyday lives," says Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Suja Life. "From the rise of healthy sodas to targeted wellness shots, people are craving products that help them feel their best in every moment. Each of our brands stands out in its respective category by leading with innovation and unparalleled quality. Expo West is the perfect stage to share these next-generation wellness solutions with the community and to meet the growing demand for beverages that deliver on both taste and purpose."

Suja Organic Introduces Nutrient-Packed Multivitamin Wellness Shots to Help Simplify Daily Routines

NEW Multivitamin Wellness Shots: Suja Organic recently launched three new Multivitamin wellness shots, including Multivitamin with Fiber, Magnesium, and Biotin , all of which will be sampled during the show. Designed for everyday routines, these wellness shots deliver essential Vitamins A, C, and E, energizing B-Vitamins, and superfood phytonutrients in a convenient grab-and-go format.

The cold pressed juice leader will also preview its new Goldenberry Digestion Wellness Shot which is rich in Vitamin C and features 2B CFUs and three unique strains of probiotics as well as 3g of prebiotic fiber. This wellness shot has a light, fruity, and slightly tart profile. Goldenberry is a brand-new flavor for the category and is poised to be a hot new flavor trend.

Additionally, the brand will be showcasing its all-new Watermelon Love cold-pressed juice, a bright and juicy, fruit-forward refreshment with superfoods & gut-friendly probiotics. At just 25 calories with no added sugar, Watermelon Love is an excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin C plus 1B CFU of probiotics.

Suja Organic will also be sampling its Sunrise Greens cold-pressed juice containing 1.5 servings of fruit and vegetables. Sunrise Greens has a sweeter and more approachable taste profile, making it ideal for those who are newer to green juice.

: Suja Organic will also be sampling its cold-pressed juice containing 1.5 servings of fruit and vegetables. Sunrise Greens has a sweeter and more approachable taste profile, making it ideal for those who are newer to green juice. Multi-Serve Green Juices: The brand will also display the new multi-serve format of its popular green juice line.

Vive Organic Unveils New Functional Wellness Shots Designed to Power Energy, Mental Clarity, and Emotional Balance

Energy + Focus and Energy Extra Strength: The newest additions to Vive's expanded energy wellness shot platform, Energy + Focus and Energy Extra Strength , will be sampled at the show. Each shot is crafted to meet specific energy needs – powered by real, organic ingredients like natural caffeine from green tea, B-vitamins, and targeted functional mushrooms – all with nothing artificial, and no added sugar.

The brand will also be previewing its soon-to-launch Mood & Mind Boost Wellness Shots platform, crafted with real, organic ingredients for peak mental performance, emotional uplift, and a positive headspace.

Slice Soda Adds to Fizzy Family of Gut-Loving Flavors

Since relaunching in early 2025, Slice has been on a flavor innovation fast-track, with the brand sampling some of its most popular new flavors such as Shirley Temple, Apple, Pacific Pop, Orange & Root Beer. All flavors contain a gut-loving blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics and have no high fructose corn syrup. While most brands in the healthy soda category fall flat on the satisfying bubbles of traditional soda, Slice has the highest carbonation level in the category.

About Suja Life

Suja Life is a better-for-you beverage company that develops and manufactures organic cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and other functional beverages. The Company's portfolio includes Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda. The Company operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer with an in-house high-pressure processing facility and a cold-chain distribution model. Its products are made with organic, non-GMO, and plant-based ingredients and are distributed nationally through retail partners across grocery, mass, natural, and club channels. Suja Life is headquartered in Oceanside, California.

