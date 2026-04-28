Suja Organic Unveils "The MORE-ning Report," Revealing the Gap Between Americans' Wellness Intentions and Rushed Morning Realities

New survey finds rushed mornings are causing Americans to skip AM nutrition. Suja Organic's cold-pressed green juices offer a simple solution to reclaim the day.

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mornings are full of good intentions, but for many Americans, reality looks very different. Today, Suja Organic, a leader in organic cold-pressed juices, released findings from its inaugural MORE-ning Report, a nationwide survey1 revealing that American's want more from their mornings – more nutrition, more benefits, and more time.

While most Americans aspire to begin their mornings feeling nourished, energized, and prepared; time constraints and busy schedules often lead to skipped nutrition, low energy, and a mid-morning slump.

Suja Organic MOREning Report

The MORE-ning Gap: Aspirations vs. Reality

According to the MORE-ning Report:

Approximately two thirds of Americans (66%) report skipping breakfast due to lack of time somewhat regularly, highlighting how morning routines are often dictated by urgency rather than intention.

somewhat regularly, highlighting how morning routines are often dictated by urgency rather than intention. Many (80%) experience a noticeable drop in energy and focus before noon when they forgo morning nutrition.

when they forgo morning nutrition. When mornings get hectic, nutrition is one of the first things sacrificed, underscoring a widespread trade-off between convenience and well-being.

"This research confirms what many people are feeling but haven't put into words; there's a real gap between the mornings we want and the mornings we have," said Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Suja Organic. "People aren't lacking motivation; they're lacking time and easy, nutritious solutions which is why our organic green juices are the ultimate hack to getting more out of your morning."

From Morning to MORE-ning

The MORE-ning Report also explored how Americans can bridge this gap. One key finding: convenience plays a critical role in building better habits. That's where Suja Organic's cold-pressed green juices come in. Offered in both a single-serve format and a multi-serve bottle, Suja Organic's green juices contain multiple different fruits and veggies, allowing consumers to maximize their nutrient intake, think less, and get more of the morning.

While the single-serve juices offer grab-and-go convenience for those on the move, Suja's multi-serve offerings – including popular Uber Greens and Mighty Dozen – deliver a blend of organic fruits and vegetables in a convenient, newly-redesigned ready-to-pour format built to help consumers establish a consistent morning routine. Unlike single-ingredient staples like traditional orange juice, Suja's green juices provide an excellent source of Vitamin C, as well as a diverse range of additional nutrients to help fuel the body and mind from the very start of the day. Can't decide which to choose? Consumers can look for the "Greens Meter" on the bottle to help decide which juice is the perfect match – from super green, to something sweet – all with no added sugar.

A Simple Shift with Big Impact

With Americans increasingly seeking realistic ways to support their wellness goals, Suja Organic's cold-pressed green juices provide an effortless upgrade: a quick pour that helps transform chaotic mornings into purposeful ones. Because when mornings deliver more, so can the rest of the day.

Every Suja Organic ingredient is hand-selected by nutritionists to create recipes that are full of big benefits for a big impact. Like all Suja Organic products, the juices are blended for benefits, USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.

About Suja Organic

Suja Organic is the nation's #1 Organic, Non-GMO, Cold-Pressed juice brand and began from a shared dream to help people transform their lives through conscious nutrition and is notably one of the first juice companies to offer organic, cold-pressed juice. Each of Suja's handcrafted lines are Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project verified, High Pressure Pasteurized (HPP) and cold-pressed to preserve maximum nutrition and taste. With cold-pressed juices and functional shots, there's a product for every lifestyle. Suja is available for purchase at most major grocery and natural foods stores nationwide and select products can be purchased online at SujaOrganic.com. To learn more about Suja Organic, please visit www.sujaorganic.com and follow @sujaorganic on Instagram.

About Suja Life

At Suja Life, we're changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands – Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda – reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.

1 This survey was conducted by Suja Organic via Suzy, surveying 1,000 U.S. adults over the age of 18. The survey was conducted in March 2026.



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SOURCE Suja Organic