Suja Organic Expands Functional Beverage Portfolio with Launch of Watermelon Love Cold-Pressed Juice and Digestion Goldenberry Wellness Shot

A refreshing cold-pressed juice joins Suja's Loves line, and a vibrant new wellness shot delivers prebiotics and probiotics to support gut health.

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suja Organic, a leader in organic cold-pressed juices and wellness shots, today announced the launch of two new innovations: Watermelon Love Cold-Pressed Juice, the newest addition to its fan-favorite Loves cold-pressed juice lineup, and Digestion Goldenberry Wellness Shot. Designed to meet ever-growing consumer interest in functional, organic beverages, both products highlight dynamic and thoughtfully selected ingredients that complement Suja's existing portfolio.

Suja Organic Watermelon Love and Digestion Goldenberry

Watermelon Love expands Suja's Loves line-up — refreshing, cold-pressed juices known for craveable fruit flavors and functional ingredients. Alongside existing flavors Lemon Love, Ginger Love and Turmeric Love, Watermelon Love delivers a refreshing blend of watermelon, strawberry, dragonfruit and lemon with added probiotics. The 12-ounce cold-pressed juice contains 1 billion CFUs of probiotics per bottle, just 25 calories and no added sugar. An excellent source of antioxidant vitamin C, Watermelon Love offers a bright, sweet flavor profile that brings a bright new twist to the Loves family.

Joining Suja's popular wellness shot lineup, Digestion Goldenberry is a bold new flavor featuring goldenberry, pear and ginger with probiotics and prebiotic fiber to support gut health. Lightly fruity with a subtle tartness, the shot is an excellent source of vitamin C. Goldenberry introduces a brand-new flavor to the wellness shot category and it is poised to be a hot new flavor trend, reinforcing Suja's commitment to innovation within functional beverages.

"At Suja Organic, we're always looking for new ways to bring consumers fresh, vibrant flavors that fit seamlessly into their wellness journeys," said Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer of Suja Life. "Watermelon Love builds on the success of our Loves platform with a juicy, refreshing blend of organic produce and probiotics that's as delicious as it is functional. With Digestion Goldenberry, we're introducing a bold, bright wellness shot that combines prebiotics and probiotics to support gut health in an exciting new flavor. Both innovations reflect our commitment to crafting craveable wellness essentials made with the highest quality ingredients to help people feel their best every day."

Like all Suja Organic products, both new offerings are USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and made with plant-based ingredients. Suja's cold-pressed juices and wellness shots are crafted using high-pressure processing (HPP) to help maintain quality and freshness.

Watermelon Love is available nationwide at Kroger and Albertson's, and Digestion Goldenberry is available nationwide at Kroger beginning this month. For more information, visit sujaorganic.com.

About Suja Organic

Suja Organic is the nation's #1 Organic, Non-GMO, Cold-Pressed juice brand and among the fastest growing beverage companies in the U.S. Suja began from a shared dream to help people transform their lives through conscious nutrition and is notably one of the first juice companies to offer organic, cold-pressed juice. Each of Suja's handcrafted lines are Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project verified and cold pressured to preserve maximum nutrition and taste. With cold-pressed juices and functional shots, there's a product for every lifestyle. Suja is available for purchase at most major grocery and natural foods stores nationwide and select products can be purchased online at SujaOrganic.com. To learn more about Suja Organic, please visit www.sujaorganic.com and follow @sujaorganic on Instagram.

About Suja Life

Suja Life is a better-for-you beverage company that develops and manufactures organic cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and other functional beverages. The Company's portfolio includes Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda. The Company operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer with an in-house high-pressure processing facility and a cold-chain distribution model. Its products are made with organic, non-GMO, and plant-based ingredients and are distributed nationally through retail partners across grocery, mass, natural, and club channels. Suja Life is headquartered in Oceanside, California.

SOURCE Suja Organic