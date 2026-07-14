SUJA ORGANIC TEAMS UP WITH ASHLEY IACONETTI TO CELEBRATE THE SUMMER OF LOVES

TV personality, podcast host and mom joins Suja Organic to spotlight its refreshing Loves lineup and headline a special consumer event in New York City

OCEANSIDE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suja Organic, a leading cold-pressed juice brand owned by Suja Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUJA), is bringing a little more love to summer 2026 with help from Ashley Iaconetti. Inspired by Iaconetti's own well-known love story, the partnership celebrates Suja Organic's Loves collection – a line of delicious, better-for-you refreshers with functional ingredients available at retailers nationwide – at a public event at City Pickle in New York City on August 1.

Suja Organic Summer of Loves Event

Taking place from 1–3 p.m. ET at City Pickle Times Square, the Summer of Loves event is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, with optional paid court reservations available. Guests can sip the Loves collection, meet Ashley Iaconetti, enjoy music from a live DJ, take shareable photos and enter to win exclusive Suja Organic giveaways. Anyone interested can sign up via this link.

Best known for sharing her love story with husband Jared Haibon on The Bachelor franchise and her recent debut on Bravo's Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Iaconetti has built an engaged community by authentically documenting everyday moments in her life, from marriage to motherhood and beyond.

"At Suja Organic, we're always looking for ways to inspire people to make simple choices that help them feel their best," said Nicole Portwood, Chief Marketing Officer at Suja Life. "Ashley brings the same fun, authentic energy that defines both the Suja brand and the consumers we create products for. Her genuine love of family, connection and everyday wellness made her the perfect partner to celebrate our Summer of Loves and introduce even more consumers to the refreshing taste and functional benefits of our Loves portfolio."

"People have followed my love story for years, so I couldn't think of a more fitting partnership than celebrating the Summer of Loves with Suja Organic," said Ashley Iaconetti. "I love that the campaign is really about enjoying the season with the people who matter most, and the Loves collection is the perfect companion for everything from family outings to backyard get-togethers."

At the heart of the partnership is Suja Organic's Loves collection – part of the brand's commitment to Wellness That Actually Works, a platform which empowers consumers to cut through today's crowded wellness landscape with transparent, function-forward products designed to fit into everyday life. The lineup of vibrant, cold-pressed probiotic juices is made with USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients. Each juice is 35 calories or fewer, has no added sugar, and features 1B CFU of probiotics. Available in four bright and refreshing varieties – the brand's newest flavor, Watermelon Love (Watermelon, Strawberry, Lemon & Dragonfruit), Ginger Love (Lemon, Ginger & Pineapple), Turmeric Love (Lemon, Turmeric, Pineapple, Passionfruit & Ginger), and Lemon Love (Lemon & Cayenne) – the collection delivers bold fruit flavor and functional benefits in every bottle, making it the perfect companion for everything from beach yoga and pickleball matches to backyard barbecues and summer dinner parties. Like all Suja Organic beverages, each Love is blended with benefits, with ingredients backed by nutritionists. You can find the Suja Organic Loves collection at grocery retailers nationwide in the produce or refrigerated beverage section.

For more information about Suja Organic and the Loves collection, visit www.sujaorganic.com and follow @sujaorganic on Instagram.

About Suja Organic

Suja Organic is the nation's #1 Organic, Non-GMO, Cold-Pressed juice brand and began from a shared dream to help people transform their lives through conscious nutrition and is notably one of the first juice companies to offer organic, cold-pressed juice. Each of Suja's handcrafted lines are Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project verified, High Pressure Pasteurized (HPP) and cold-pressed to preserve maximum nutrition and taste. With cold-pressed juices and functional shots, there's a product for every lifestyle. Suja is available for purchase at most major grocery and natural foods stores nationwide and select products can be purchased online at SujaOrganic.com. To learn more about Suja Organic, please visit www.sujaorganic.com and follow @sujaorganic on Instagram.

About Suja Life

At Suja Life, we're changing what beverages bring to the table. We make organic, cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, and better-for-you sodas that deliver real functional benefits, exceptional taste, and high-quality ingredients, because we believe beverages should be as delicious as they are good for you. Our three brands – Suja Organic, Vive Organic, and Slice Soda – reach consumers through thousands of retail doors nationally. We operate a vertically integrated high-pressure processing and cold-pressed beverage facility, processing approximately 1 million pounds of organic produce each week and moving from farm to bottle in as few as eight days. With category-leading brands, a dedication to operational excellence, and a proven innovation engine, Suja Life is positioned at the front of the growing natural healthy beverage space.

SOURCE Suja Organic