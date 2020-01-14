Suji's Korean Cuisine Expands Its West Coast Presence and Debuts in the Midwest

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suji's Korean Cuisine, the first full line of premium Korean food to feature authentic flavors and restaurant-quality products made in the U.S., announced today its embarking on a significant milestone in expanding the retail availability of its food line this month, complete with a new brand experience that more accurately speaks to the bold flavors packaged in its modern Korean BBQ, entrees and sauces. In the last 18-months, Suji's relocated its headquarters to the Seattle waterfront and designed a test kitchen in its space. Suji's also hired the award-winning culinary chef, Anjana Shanker, and executed a brand refresh that includes new packaging and recipes, and a redesigned website.

Coinciding with Suji's brand refresh is the expanded availability of products in the west coast and Midwest beginning in Jan. 2020. Foodies excited or curious about cultural cuisine can now find Suji's conveniently packaged, globally inspired prepared foods, including Bulgogi, Kalbi, Korean Ramens, and flavorful marinades at select Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Nugget, Pavilions, Safeway, Stater Bros. and Vons locations.

"Simply put, Suji's is modern Korean food made for every day," said Suji Park, founder and CIO, Suji's Korean Cuisine. "I like to think we are a pioneer behind the Korean-American food culture, and that is why we are focused on bringing modern Korean foods to the American dinner table that use bold flavors combined with more familiar dishes. Unlike many conventional packaged meals, we crafted our entrees, barbecue meats, and sauces from healthy and delicious traditional ingredients that can be easily enjoyed at home or at the office, or prepared in larger servings for family and guests wherever the dining table is set."

The transition to a colorful and bold new look in Suji's packaging and website is intended to visually showcase the authentic flavors, simple ingredients and convenience principles that are at the core of the Suji's brand. "The bright and inviting colors of our new packaging reflect those vibrant ingredients inside, and the feeling of warmth experienced from a family gathering around delicious food," remarks Park.

Suji's is committed to crafting foods that inspire conversation, gather people around the table and introduce modern twists on traditional flavors. Whether seeking to enjoy a Korean spin on a taco Tuesday dinner, bringing a spicy grilled meat to a potluck or planning Lunar New Year festivities with a unique kick, Suji's is committed to delivering restaurant-quality, culturally diverse flavors in a convenient package.

"Americans across the board are very interested in experimenting with new cuisine," added Park. "For instance, Korean barbecue tacos ranked sixth for the most searched recipes on Pinterest during the Fourth of July this year and, according to Google search data, Korean cuisine has experienced a 163% growth rate over the past 10-years."

To learn more about Suji's and find any of its product at retailers, visit https://sujiskorean.com/ and select "Where to Find."

About Suji's Korean Cuisine

Since founding her first New York-style brunch restaurant in the heart of Seoul nearly 15 years ago, Suji Park has been connecting cultures through her love of good food across the globe. Her latest innovation, Suji's Korean Cuisine, introduces restaurant-quality, authentic Korean flavors to American dinner tables, allowing consumers to experience exciting, globally-inspired recipes in an easy, accessible way. Using high-quality, delicious ingredients that people know and trust, Suji's offerings include a robust line of entrees, Korean barbecue, sauces & marinades. Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., and established in 2013, Suji's Korean Cuisine was founded on the belief that the most genuine human experiences are built around food, and that sharing culture across the dinner table can bring us all closer together. Suji's modern Korean products can be found in Costco, Safeway, Albertsons, Kroger, Central Market, Gelson's Market, Meijer, Stater Bros. and other fine retailers. For recipes, lifestyle trends, tips, and great food follow Suji's on Instagram and Twitter @SujisKorean, or visit at www.SujisKorean.com.

