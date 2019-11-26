Sujit Choudhry Takes Part in Editing "Security Sector Reform in Constitutional Transitions"

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Security Sector Reform in Constitutional Transitions" provides guidance for emerging democracies on how to reform security sector agencies as part of broader processes of constitutional reform throughout the world.

Security sector reform (SSR) is central to the democratic transitions currently unfolding across the globe, as various countries debate how to transform militias, tribal forces, and dominant military, police, and intelligence agencies into democratically controlled and accountable security services. SSR will be a key element in changes from authoritarian to democratic rule in the future, since abuse of the security sector is an essential technique of autocratic government. This edited compilation advances solutions through an arrangement of case studies from around the world that cover a wide range of contexts.

"Security Sector Reform in Constitutional Transitions" is divided into three parts that discuss military dictatorships, police states, and issues – such as ruptures and conflicts – that arise in post-authoritarian reform. Chapters detail analyses of conflicts from across the globe, including in Ghana, Chile, and Indonesia, among other countries.

This collection of studies was edited by Zoltan Barany, Sumit Bisarya, Sujit Choudhry, and Richard Stacey. It became available for purchase on September 19, 2019. The ebook can be purchased on Amazon.

Barany is Centennial Professor at the Department of Government at the University of Texas in Austin.

Choudhry is known primarily for his role as the Director for the Center of Constitutional Transitions. In addition, he is an internationally recognized authority in comparative constitutional law, and a Guest Researcher for the Centre for Global Constitutionalism at the WZB Berlin Social Science Centre. He is also a Senior Advisor to the Forum of Federations.

Bisarya is the Head of Constitution Building at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA).

Stacey is an Associate Professor at the Facility of Law at the University of Toronto.

About Sujit Choudhry: Sujit Choudhry is an internationally recognized authority on comparative constitutional law. He has in-depth field experience as an advisor to constitution building processes, including in Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Myanmar, Nepal, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tunisia and Ukraine. He has lectured or spoken in over thirty countries. He founded and directs the Center for Constitutional Transitions.

SOURCE Sujit Choudhry