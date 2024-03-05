Suki and Amwell Partner to Expand Access to AI Solutions that Empower Clinicians and Patients

Two leading players in the health tech space have joined forces to integrate Suki's AI Assistant to providers using Amwell's Converge Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Suki , the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for healthcare, and Amwell , a leading hybrid care delivery enablement platform, partner to bring the AI-powered Suki Assistant to Amwell's Converge telehealth platform powering the digital care of more than 55 health plans representing more than 90 million people. This partnership showcases Amwell's leadership in leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance outcomes for all stakeholders, from providers to payers.

Amwell connects and enables providers across 2,000+ hospitals such as Cleveland Clinic, Northwell Health, and Intermountain Healthcare, to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher-quality care. Converge revolutionizes healthcare delivery by offering a streamlined patient experience without needing app downloads or waiting rooms, and ensuring services are tailored to individual needs with real-time eligibility checks. It enhances efficiency by intelligently matching consumers with providers, integrating seamlessly into existing workflows, and maintaining network integrity through referral management.

The platform excels in improving access and outcomes, featuring chat-based support, mental health programs, and in-visit enrollment for clinical programs. With impressive metrics like a 95 percent visit success rate, 99.9 percent uptime, and three times faster visit connections than its legacy system, Converge demonstrates a commitment to high-quality, efficient, and patient-centered care.

Suki is a voice-enabled digital assistant for healthcare that leverages advanced AI to streamline administrative tasks. It helps clinicians complete notes 72 percent faster on average, supports other tasks including coding and dictation, and generates incremental revenue for organizations, delivering a 9X ROI in year one. It is available directly within the Converge platform, fitting seamlessly into the workflows of Amwell providers.

"Implementing AI voice technology into Amwell's hybrid care platform not only helps their providers avoid the burdensome documentation work that leads to significant burnout across the healthcare industry, it also helps providers be more engaged during appointments," said Punit Soni, CEO and founder of Suki. "We're thrilled to partner with Amwell to power the AI voice experience of Converge so clinicians can focus on what matters most: their patients."

Suki in recent months has announced partnerships with multiple EHR systems , including most recently Meditech . To learn more about Suki, visit www.suki.ai/ .

Suki is a leading technology company that provides AI voice solutions for healthcare. Its mission is to reimagine the healthcare technology stack, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from clinicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI assistant that uses generative AI to automatically create clinical documentation by ambiently listening to patient-clinician conversations. Suki helps clinicians complete notes 72% faster on average, assists with other tasks including coding and answering questions, and generates incremental revenue for organizations, delivering a 9X ROI in year 1. Suki also offers its proprietary AI and speech platform, Suki Platform, to partners who want to create best-in-class ambient and voice experiences for their solutions. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, March Capital, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai , or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Amwell is a leading digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher-quality care. Amwell believes that digital care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With over a decade of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation's largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/ .

