SUKOSHI Announces Major U.S. Expansion with New Locations Coming Soon to Top-Tier Retail Destinations

MIAMI and ATLANTA and PHILADELPHIA and GARDEN CITY, N.J., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - SUKOSHI, North America's leading destination for Asian beauty, is accelerating its U.S. growth with a wave of major openings across some of the country's most iconic shopping centers. Following its wave of rapid expansion in 2025, SUKOSHI will debut its new locations at King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania, Lenox Square in Atlanta, Aventura Mall in Miami, Bellevue Square in Washington, and Garden State Plaza in New Jersey marking the brand's most significant U.S expansion to date. By the end of 2026, SUKOSHI targets to have over 40 stores, amplifying the company's role in shaping the future of Asian beauty.

Founded in 2018, SUKOSHI has become a driving force in the Asian beauty movement across North America, known for its thoughtful curation, impactful retail design, and authentic assortment of over 200 brands from Korea, Japan, and across Asia. SUKOSHI continues to redefine how customers discover and experience beauty. While K-beauty is gaining visibility in big box retailers, most offerings have only begun to scratch the surface of what the category can deliver. SUKOSHI has spent seven years building a deeper, more extensive variety that goes beyond trend cycles to focus on products that deliver real results.

SUKOSHI is also expanding its role as a full-scale brand accelerator, helping beauty brands grow from niche discovery to national retail. With its own cult following of beauty enthusiasts, SUKOSHI provides brands a powerful launchpad where credibility and community intersect. Through a single partnership, brands gain access to premium retail space, influencer collaborations, pop-up activations, and North American distribution.

"As Asian beauty continues to shape global standards, we're proud to be leading its expansion across North America," says Linda Dang, CEO of SUKOSHI. "Scaling is not just about opening stores. It is about setting a new standard for Asian beauty and giving customers a place where education and discovery feel natural."

As Asian beauty continues to gain visibility in mainstream retail, SUKOSHI is introducing a deeper, more impactful approach, one that moves beyond trend-driven offerings to focus on efficacy, cultural context, and true product discovery. In 2025, SUKOSHI becomes the exclusive retailer for global cult-favorites RED CHAMBER and Girlcult, further expanding access to the best of Asian beauty.

About SUKOSHI

Recognized as North America's most influential destination for Asian beauty, SUKOSHI sets the standard for discovery, authenticity, and modern retail experience. Founded in 2018, SUKOSHI has become a hub for both emerging and established skincare and cosmetic brands from Korea, Japan, and across Asia. SUKOSHI's growing portfolio of stores blends immersive environments with expert guidance, offering guests an elevated shopping experience centered on education, results, and cultural relevance. With a fast-growing presence across key markets in Canada and the United States, SUKOSHI is driving the Asian beauty landscape forward through innovation, accessibility, and elevated retail experiences.

