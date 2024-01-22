Sukuk Market Research Unveils Robust Growth & Strategic Partnerships in Islamic Finance

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sukuk Global Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global sukuk industry to rise from $904.5 billion in 2023 to $1084.8 billion in 2024, achieving a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. This expansion within the historical period is attributed to increasing intakes in Islamic finance, a broader range of funding sources, infrastructural developments, and notable spikes in cross-border transactions.

Our comprehensive sukuk market report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, furnishing investors and stakeholders with valuable insights into the anticipated market size of $2160.55 billion by 2028. This surge shows a steady CAGR of 18.8%, signaling a healthy and expanding market ecosystem, influenced by the global economic recovery, the Belt and Road Initiative's influence, and the escalating popularity of sustainable and green sukuk products.

Incorporated within the report is a detailed examination of urbanization impacts in the Middle Eastern region and how they are potent drivers of market growth. As nations transition demographically towards urban-centric populations, the demand for Sharia-compliant financial instruments like sukuk intensifies, presenting a formidable option for infrastructure financing.

Highlighted within the sukuk market analysis are strategic partnerships and collaborations that are shaping industry trends, such as the alliance between City Bank Capital Resources Limited and the Bangladesh Export Import Company Limited (BEXIMCO), and the synergy between Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) and Visa Inc. These collaborations underscore the trend towards digitizing payment processes and driving growth across the Islamic financial services landscape.

Innovation stands as a cornerstone in the report, with a focus on emergent financial tools like Sukuk ETFs. These instruments have been carefully observed to enrich investment opportunities within the market, providing investors with index-tracked, Sharia-compliant investment products. A case in point is the HSBC Global Sukuk UCITS ETF, which broadens the access to Islamic bonds on a global scale.

Moreover, the sukuk market report covers a breadth of geographical and sector-specific data, from Saudi Arabia's dominance in the industry to the variegated forms of sukuk available, such as murabahah sukuk, istisna sukuk, and others. It also includes a meticulous assessment of the different currencies utilized in sukuk transactions and the diversity of issuing entities ranging from sovereign to corporate.

The comprehensive data and insights provided in our sukuk market report are meticulously compiled to guide financial institutions, investors, and policymakers through the intricate landscape of Islamic finance, driving informed decision-making in a market ripe for investment and continued evolution. With the promise of sustained growth and the thrust from strategic partnerships and digital transformations, the sukuk market is poised to play a significant role in shaping the future of ethical and faith-based investments.

