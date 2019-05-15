Sulfate-free Shampoo Sales Surge as Preference for Natural & Organic Reaches Gratifying Level: Fact.MR Survey

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR has delivered a stern assessment focusing on the global market for sulfate-free shampoo. This examination highlights the primary growth drivers such as ease of handling and simple economics which are expected to steer demand for liquid variant. The published report titled "Sulfate Free Shampoo Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2019 to 2027", includes primary and secondary researches that aid to conclude vital statistics and figures, thereby, elaborating the overall scenario existing in the global sulfate-free shampoo market.

According to research findings, sulfate-free shampoo sales in the previous year were recorded to be 330 kilo tons. If estimates are to be believed, the target market would be delivering a Y-o-Y growth at nearly 3.0% in 2019. Currently, the sulfate free shampoo industry growth stays influenced by an array of facets, ranging from product line extension and invention to products launches that allow overnight and daytime smoothing.

As the report proceeds, readers can accomplish integral information directing towards the transformation of the global sulfate-free shampoo market. The assessment is carefully sectioned to provide knowledge associated to market overview, market ground, macro-economic factors, market dynamics, value chain, historical growth, revenue (US$ Mn), market share comparison and a lot more. Some of the key insights unraveling major scenarios in the sulfate-free shampoo market includes:

The study orates that liquid sulfate free shampoo will retain its position as the sought-after variant, recording for over 7 in 10 sales. The chief attributes steering demand for liquid variant includes ease of handling and modest economics. Moreover, their application range remains comforted by effective storage solutions provided for both low- and high-viscosity sulfate-free shampoos.

The rising trend of "free-from" has received utter ubiquity, ranging beyond the food & beverage products to enter healthcare formulations as well as consumer goods. Since the sulfate-free shampoos align themselves with the trend, their acceptance and popularity among consumers is likely to acquire sheer impetus. Furthermore, the fondness for organic and natural products tend to supplement the adoption of the sulfate-free shampoos across broader demographic.

The introduction of shampoo bars to the market isn't that recent, but the current trend showcases palpable momentum as manufacturers are constantly planning efforts on the expansion and launch of biodegradable, super concentrated and naturally conditioning products. Undulated effects of this trend have even now flooded the banks of the sulfate free shampoo market, with major players announcing ingredients that are USDA certified organic, safe and sustainable produced.

The final section of the assessment examines the key players functional in the sulfate free shampoo market. Some of the leading companies mentioned in the report are Loreal S.A, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Avlon Industries, Inc., AG Hair, Pravana, Procter & Gamble, Sephora USA Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Christina Moss Naturals, Nexxus, Vogue International LLC, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Aura Vedic, Natura Supply Co., California Baby, Himalaya Herbals, MamaEarth, Babo Botanicals, Patanjali Ayurveda, Leonor Greyl USA, Giovanni Cosmetics Inc. and Sundial Brands LLC.

