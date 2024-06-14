Sulfur Based Micronutrients Market Worth $685 Million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™



By type, the sulfur-bentonite micronutrients is expected to account for the largest share of the sulfur-based micronutrient market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Sulfur-bentonite in sulfur based micronutrients market is accounted for the largest segment in terms of value. This dominance is attributed to several key advantages of sulfur-bentonite micronutrients. This blend of sulfur based micronutrients provides a concentrated amount of sulfur, which is essential for plant health and productivity, first. Second, bentonite serves as a transporter, enhancing sulfur's gradual release and enhancing crops' ability to absorb nutrients. Sulfur bentonite is an effective and long-lasting option for farmers because of its focused delivery, especially in the highly competitive oilseed market.

By application, fruits & vegetables are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

Fruits & vegetables account for the largest segment in terms of value in the sulfur based micronutrients market during the forecast period. Sulfur based micronutrients find their largest application share in agriculture due to their vital role as nutrients to enhance crop yields. Moreover, sulfur also improves color and disease resistance. Consequently, this increases consumer demand for fruits and vegetables grown with sulfur-based micronutrients, increasing this application's market share in the sulfur-based micronutrient market.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share in the sulfur based micronutrients market primarily due to the growth in agriculture. This dominance is driven by multiple factors. Like the area has a large amount of land used for agriculture, mostly for fruits and vegetables, which greatly benefit from sulfur in terms of quality and quantity. Moreover, there is also a continuing need for more food to be produced due to the growing populations of nations like China and India. Sulfur based micronutrients provide a productive means of increasing crop yields on presently occupied land.

The major market players include Yara International (Norway), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), The Mosaic Company (US), ICL (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), SQM S.A. (Chille), Coromandel International Limited (India), Nufarm (Australia), Aries Agro Limited (India), and DFPCL (India) are the leading players in the market. There is significant competition in the sulfur based micronutrients market to develop new process technology, lower the manufacturing cost, expand, and increase the use of sulfur based micronutrients in the end-use industries. Owing to such opportunities in the industry, companies are aiming to enhance their market share by adopting various strategies.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets