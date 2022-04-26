Sulfur Hexafluoride Market to register a growth of USD 80.56 million at a CAGR of 6.36%|Rising demand for electricity in developing nations to boost market growth | Technavio

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 5.1%

Key market segments: Product (power and energy, metal manufacturing, medical, electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East , and Africa , and South America )

Key Consumer Region & contribution: APAC at 45%

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 80.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., AGC Chemicals, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., ATCO Atmospheric And Speciality Gases Pvt. Ltd., Axcel Gases, Concorde Specialty Gases Inc., DILO Co. Inc., Electronic Fluorocarbons LLC., Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd., Hema Gases, Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd., Lair Liquide SA, Linde Plc, Matheson TRI Gas Inc., Praxair Technology Inc., Qingdao Ruiming Blue Sky Energy Co. Ltd, SHOWA DENKO K.K., SicgilSol India Pvt Ltd., Solvay SA, and Vizag Chemical International Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Trend

Increasing interest in semiconductor devices

To accommodate rising customer demand for ICs, smartphones, and flat-panel displays, market suppliers are investing in the semiconductor industry. For example, Intel announced in February 2022 that it would pay USD 5.4 billion to purchase Tower Semiconductor, a leading foundry for analog semiconductor products. The use of sulfur hexafluoride in the creation of semiconductor devices helps overcome obstacles such as an increase in the volume of electrical losses and poor reliability encountered during IC fabrication. In the approaching years, such elements will bolster market expansion even more.

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Challenge

The hazardous effects on the environment

Sulfur hexafluoride is a man-made gas with a 235,000-fold higher global warming potential (GWP) than carbon dioxide and a 3,200-year atmospheric lifespan. Sulfur hexafluoride releases a thick atmospheric blanket that will continue to warm the Earth for more than a century. As a result, in 1999, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) formed the SF6 Emission Reduction Partnerships for Electric Power System, which is still functioning today. Furthermore, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) has enacted regulations targeted at lowering sulfur hexafluoride emissions from gas-insulated switchgear, with a maximum emission rate of 1%. As a result, these factors may limit the market's expansion throughout the projection period.

Get the latest Sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Sulfur Hexafluoride Market.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Sulfur Hexafluoride Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

AGC Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

ATCO Atmospheric And Speciality Gases Pvt. Ltd.

Axcel Gases

Concorde Specialty Gases Inc.

DILO Co. Inc.

Electronic Fluorocarbons LLC.

Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd.

Hema Gases

Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Lair Liquide SA

Linde Plc

Matheson TRI Gas Inc.

Praxair Technology Inc.

Qingdao Ruiming Blue Sky Energy Co. Ltd

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

SicgilSol India Pvt Ltd.

Solvay SA

Vizag Chemical International

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download Sample Report

Key Segment Analysis by Product

Power and Energy

The power and energy category will grow its sulfur hexafluoride market share significantly. It serves as a circuit breaker, halting electrical currents to protect power generating stations and aid in power distribution networks. In the next years, the advantages of employing sulfur hexafluoride gas over other types of media, such as decreased operating noise, electrical endurance, and less hot gas emission, will drive market expansion in this category.

Metal manufacturing



Medical



Electronics



Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will account for 45 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and India are the most important markets for sulfur hexafluoride. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Because of the rising need for electricity, a large rise in power generation capacity and the installation of new power plants would aid the expansion of the sulfur hexafluoride market in APAC throughout the forecast period.

Request our latest sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Mirror Coatings Market - The mirror coatings market share is expected to increase by USD 199.89 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.45%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Rubber Bonded Abrasive Market - The rubber bonded abrasive market share is expected to increase by USD 345.92 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.93%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Power and energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Power and energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Power and energy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Power and energy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Power and energy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Metal manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Metal manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Metal manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Metal manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Metal manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advanced Specialty Gases Inc.

Exhibit 101: Advanced Specialty Gases Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Advanced Specialty Gases Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Advanced Specialty Gases Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Air Liquide SA

Exhibit 104: Air Liquide SA - Overview



Exhibit 105: Air Liquide SA - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Air Liquide SA - Key news



Exhibit 107: Air Liquide SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Air Liquide SA - Segment focus

10.5 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 109: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Air Products and Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Concorde Specialty Gases Inc.

Exhibit 114: Concorde Specialty Gases Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Concorde Specialty Gases Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Concorde Specialty Gases Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Fujian Yongjing Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Kanto Denka Kogyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Linde Plc

Exhibit 124: Linde Plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Linde Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Linde Plc - Key news



Exhibit 127: Linde Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Linde Plc - Segment focus

10.10 Matheson TRI Gas Inc.

Exhibit 129: Matheson TRI Gas Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Matheson TRI Gas Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Matheson TRI Gas Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Exhibit 132: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Overview



Exhibit 133: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Key news



Exhibit 135: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: SHOWA DENKO K.K. - Segment focus

10.12 Solvay SA

Exhibit 137: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 138: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 140: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Solvay SA - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio