Sulfuric Acid Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2023

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sulfuric Acid Market: Overview

Sulfuric acid is an extremely corrosive acid that is highly soluble in water.It is one of the most widely produced as well as consumed bulk chemicals worldwide.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5400921



Sulfuric acid is employed in a wide range industrial and domestic applications. Major applications of sulfuric acid include fertilizers, wastewater treatment, chemical synthesis, metal & mining, paper, and pharmaceutical.



The report estimates the sulfuric acid market on the global, regional, and country level. The study provides forecast from 2017 to 2023 based on volume (million tons) and revenue (US$ Bn).



The study offers a comprehensive view of the sulfuric acid market by dividing it into key application segments such as fertilizers, chemical synthesis, wastewater treatment, metal & mining, and others.Application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends, and the market has been estimated from 2017 to 2023 in terms of volume (million tons) and revenue (US$ Bn).



Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for sulfuric acid in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).Additionally, the report includes country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for application segments.



Key countries such as the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, as well as ASEAN and GCC are incorporated in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions and countries.



Global Sulfuric Acid Market: Key Aspects

The report comprises a comprehensive value chain analysis that provides a broad view of the market.Value chain analysis also provides detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain.



The report covers drivers and restraints for the sulfuric acid market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, it includes the study of opportunities in the sulfuric acid market at the global level.



The report comprises Porter's Five Forces Model to gauge the degree of competition in the sulfuric acid market.The report encompasses a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications have been analyzed based on their attractiveness, growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated to derive general attractiveness of the market.



The report also includes price trend analysis of raw materials such as elemental sulfur as well as oil & natural gas from 2017 to 2023.



Secondary research sources that were typically referred to include, but were not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.



In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to compile this research report.Primary research represents the bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



Key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding.This helped in validating and reinforcing our secondary research findings.



Primary research further helped in developing the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



Global Sulfuric Acid Market: Vendors Analysis

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include The Mosaic Company, The Chemours Company, Eco Services Operations, LLC, Ltd., Chemtrade Logistics Inc., Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, BASF SE, Vale Fertilizantes S/A, Akzo Nobel N.V., Southern States Chemical, Honeywell International, Inc., and PotashCorp. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview.



Global Sulfuric Acid Market: Segmentations



By Application

Fertilizers

Chemical synthesis

Wastewater treatment

Metal & mining

Others (Including paper & pulp, pharmaceutical, etc.)



By Region & Country

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



