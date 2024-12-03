Sulfuric Acid Market in U.S to grow by USD 1.12 Billion (2024-2028), driven by diverse applications, with AI shaping market trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The sulfuric acid market in US size is estimated to grow by USD 1.12 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Growing demand for sulfuric acid from diversified applications is driving market growth, with a trend towards recovery of sulfuric acid at smelters. However, strict environmental government regulations against use of sulfuric acid poses a challenge. Key market players include BASF SE, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Dulany Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecovyst Inc., Entegris Inc., Glencore Plc, Hibrett Puratex, Honeywell International Inc., Itafos Inc., Noah Chemicals, Nyrstar, Oxbow Corp., ProChem Inc., PVS Chemicals Inc., TCP Analytical, The Chemical Co., The Mosaic Co., Tronox Holdings Plc, and WeylChem International GmbH.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sulfuric acid market in us 2024-2028

Sulfuric Acid Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1120 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.24 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US and North America Key companies profiled BASF SE, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Dulany

Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecovyst

Inc., Entegris Inc., Glencore Plc, Hibrett Puratex,

Honeywell International Inc., Itafos Inc., Noah

Chemicals, Nyrstar, Oxbow Corp., ProChem Inc.,

PVS Chemicals Inc., TCP Analytical, The

Chemical Co., The Mosaic Co., Tronox Holdings

Plc, and WeylChem International GmbH

Market Driver

The sulfuric acid market in the US is experiencing growth due to the implementation of stricter environmental regulations to minimize sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from smelters. Sulfuric acid can be produced using the SO2 by-products obtained from smelters in copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc industries, accounting for approximately 16.12% of total sulfuric acid production. Efficient sulfuric acid plants are being installed in these industries to limit SO2 emissions and reduce sulfur burning. For instance, during copper manufacturing, SO2 is produced when oxygen-rich air is blown through a copper matte. This SO2 is then utilized in sulfuric acid plants to produce sulfuric acid, making it an effective method for disposing of unwanted by-products in the metal and oil and gas industries. With mineral exploration depleting ore quality and increasing mining activities, high SO2 formation is a byproduct. The increasing demand for environmentally mandated smelter capacity to produce sulfuric acid is also driving market growth. In conclusion, the rising production of sulfuric acid using SO2 by-products from smelters is positively impacting the growth of the sulfuric acid market in the US.

The Sulfuric Acid market in the US is thriving, with key industries such as metal processing and petroleum refining as major reactants. Sulfuric acid is essential in the production of sulfate salts like gypsum and barite, as well as in the manufacture of nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, synthetic detergents, and dyes and pigments. The market also caters to industries producing explosives, transportation, and the metal industry. Fiscal deficits have led to increased demand for sulfuric acid in the production of inorganic phosphate fertilizers like ammonium sulfate, superphosphate of lime, and diammonium phosphate (DAP), which boosts crop yield. Sulfuric acid is also used in vehicle batteries, car batteries, lead production, drain cleaners, fabric cleaners, and chemotherapy drugs. In addition, it's used in the production of phosphoric acid, iron and steel, wastewater treatment, lead acid batteries, rayon manufacturing, potato harvesting, and base metal smelters. Contaminants like rust and iron are effectively removed using sulfuric acid in industrial cleaning agents. Overall, sulfuric acid is a versatile commodity chemical with applications in various industries. It's derived from elemental sulfur and pyrite ore, and is used in the production of sulfuric acid plants.

Market Challenges

Sulfuric acid is a widely used chemical in various industries, but its production and use are subject to stringent environmental regulations due to the potential emission of SO2 and sulfuric acid mist as gaseous pollutants. These emissions contribute to acid rain, which can negatively impact human health, plant growth, and aquatic life. In the US, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has established New Source Performance Standards (NSPS) to regulate emissions from sulfuric acid plants, including particulate matter, SO2, nitrogen oxides, and sulfuric acid mist. The American Conference of Governmental Industrial Hygienists (ACGIH) has set a threshold limit value-time-weighted average (TLV-TWA) for sulfuric acid at 0.2 mg/m3, measured as a thoracic particulate fraction. Additionally, sulfuric acid is classified as a suspected human carcinogen by ACGIH when contained in strong inorganic acid mists. These regulations aim to minimize the environmental and health risks associated with sulfuric acid production and use, potentially hindering the growth of the sulfuric acid market in the US during the forecast period.

The Sulfuric Acid market in the US faces challenges in easy accessibility and abundant availability of raw materials, such as sulfur and oxygen. Sulfur, primarily sourced from mineral resources and pyrite usage, undergoes a reaction process to produce sulfur dioxide gas, which is then converted into sulfur trioxide and water to create sulfuric acid. The process generates waste, which must be managed responsibly to minimize environmental impact. Sulfuric acid is a vital component in various industries, including the chemical manufacturing industry, Agriculture sector, Automotive sector, and Fertilizers. Its strong acidic properties make it essential for producing fertilizers like ammonia sulfate, nitrogen sulfate, and phosphate-based fertilizers. However, the production process involves the usage of hydrogen and oxygen, increasing the overall cost and complexity. The lean chamber process and contact process are common methods for manufacturing sulfuric acid, with smelters as significant sources of sulfur dioxide. Catalysts and dehydrating agents are used to optimize the reaction process, ensuring efficient production. Despite its importance, the sulfuric acid market faces challenges in managing waste and ensuring sustainable production methods while maintaining the ecosystem balance.

Segment Overview

This sulfuric acid market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Raw Material 1.1 Elemental sulfur

1.2 Base metal smelters

1.3 Pyrite ore

1.4 Others Application 2.1 Fertilizer

2.2 Chemical production

2.3 Metal processing

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 Elemental sulfur- Elemental sulfur holds the largest revenue share in the sulfuric acid market in the US due to its lower emissions compared to pyrite ore or base metal smelting. In sulfur recovery units (SRUs), hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is processed thermally to produce elemental sulfur, which is a crucial building block in the synthesis of chemicals such as sulfuric acid, carbon disulfide, and organo-sulfur compounds. Sulfuric acid, produced in sulfuric acid plants, is made by burning elemental sulfur with air to create sulfur dioxide (SO2), which is then oxidized to sulfur trioxide (SO3) using a vanadium (V) oxide catalyst. Water absorption results in sulfuric acid production. Elemental sulfur's use as an insecticide, rodenticide, repellent, and soil amendment to reduce soil pH will also contribute to the growth of the elemental sulfur segment of the sulfuric acid market in the US during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Sulfuric acid is a mineral acid of the sulfur trioxide and water, with the formula H2SO4. It is a key component in various industries, including the agriculture sector for producing fertilizers, and in the automotive industry for manufacturing batteries. In the chemicals industry, it is used as a catalyst and dehydrating agent in the production of other chemicals. Sulfur, hydrogen, oxygen, and water are the primary reactants in the production of sulfuric acid. Two common industrial processes for producing sulfuric acid are the lean chamber process and the contact process. Sulfur dioxide is a byproduct of these processes and can be used to produce sulfate salts. Sulfuric acid is highly corrosive and can cause rust and contaminants in iron, steel, copper, and aluminum. It is used in the metal processing industry, petroleum refinery industry, and textile production. The production of sulfuric acid involves the reaction of sulfur and oxygen in the presence of a catalyst.

Market Research Overview

Sulfuric acid is a vital commodity chemical with wide applications in various industries. It is produced through the Contact process or Lean chamber process using sulfur, hydrogen, oxygen, and water. The Agriculture sector utilizes sulfuric acid in the production of fertilizers like inorganic phosphate fertilizers, ammonium sulfate, superphosphate of lime, and diammonium phosphate (DAP), which are essential nutrients for crop growth. The Automotive sector uses sulfuric acid in vehicle batteries and car batteries, while the Metal processing industry and Petroleum refinery industry employ it in metal smelting and oil refining, respectively. Sulfuric acid is also used in the production of sulfate salts, nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, synthetic detergents, dyes and pigments, explosives, and various other industrial applications. The Chemicals industry uses sulfuric acid as a catalyst, dehydrating agent, and reactant in numerous processes. The Metal industry uses it for wastewater treatment and in the production of lead acid batteries. Tightening environmental regulations and the need for efficiency and effectiveness in production have led to investments in modern acid plants and the implementation of cleaner production methods. The highly corrosive mineral acid is used in textile production, pulp and paper, automobile manufacturing, and in the production of phosphoric acid, which is used in various industries, including iron and steel, rust removal, and industrial cleaning agents. Sulfuric acid is also used in the production of various chemicals, such as sulfur dioxide, which is used in the production of sulfuric acid and other chemicals, and in the treatment of contaminants in water and wastewater. The use of sulfuric acid is not limited to these industries, and it is also used in the production of canker sores, skin ointments, and chemotherapy drugs, among other applications. Despite its wide range of applications, the production and use of sulfuric acid have environmental implications, including toxic emissions and acid rains, which are a concern for the environment and human health.

