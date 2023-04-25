Sulfuric Acid Market size in the US to grow by USD 1,038.11 million from 2022 to 2027, Growing demand for sulfuric acid from diversified applications to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sulfuric acid market size in the US is estimated to increase by USD 1,038.11 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for sulfuric acid from diverse applications is a key factor behind the growth of the US sulfuric acid market. Sulfuric acid is used in extraction processes in the mineral oil, steel, and non-ferrous industries and in the chemical industry to produce explosives, plastics, viscose, and cleaning agents for special applications. Additionally, sulfuric acid is used in the pulp and paper industry to produce chlorine dioxide, decompose tall oil, and adjust pH. Sulfuric acid acts as both an oxidizing agent and a dehydrating agent. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017-2021) and forecast (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Sulfuric Acid Market 2023-2027

Sulfuric acid market in the US – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The sulfuric acid market in US is fragmented. A few prominent vendors that offer sulfuric acid in US are BASF SE, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Dulany Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecovyst Inc., Entegris Inc., Glencore Plc, Hibrett Puratex, Honeywell International Inc., Itafos Inc., Noah Chemicals, Nyrstar, Oxbow Corp., ProChem Inc., PVS Chemicals Inc., TCP Analytical, The Chemical Co., The Mosaic Co., Tronox Holdings Plc, and WeylChem International GmbH and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

BASF SE - The company offers sulfuric acid products that are used in fertilizers, pigments and chemical dyes, and pharmaceuticals.

The company offers sulfuric acid products that are used in fertilizers, pigments and chemical dyes, and pharmaceuticals. Cornerstone Chemical Co. - The company offers sulfuric acid for application in car batteries.

The company offers sulfuric acid for application in car batteries. DuPont de Nemours Inc. - The company offers sulfuric acid products such as Copper Gleam ST-920 Acid Copper and Electroposit 1500 Acid Copper.

Sulfuric Acid Market in the US - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This report extensively covers market segmentation by raw material (elemental sulfur, base metal smelters, pyrite ore, and others) and application (fertilizer, chemical production, metal processing, and others).

The market share growth by the elemental sulfur segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. In sulfur recovery plants, hydrogen sulfide is mainly heat treated to form elemental sulfur. It serves as a key building block in the synthesis of chemicals such as sulfuric acid, carbon disulfide, and organosulfur compounds used in the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. Sulfuric acid, which is used by the chemical industry worldwide, is produced using significant amounts of elemental sulfur. The production of sulfuric acid in a sulfuric acid plant involves burning elemental sulfur with air to produce sulfur dioxide, which is oxidized to sulfur trioxide in the presence of a vanadium oxide catalyst. Following this, SO 3 is absorbed by water to form sulfuric acid.

Sulfuric Acid Market in the US – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Sulfuric acid recovery at smelters is a major trend in the growth of the US sulfuric acid market.

Sulfuric acid can be made from metallurgical by-products.

Sulfuric acid plants are installed in copper production plants to limit SO 2 emissions in new and existing smelters.

emissions in new and existing smelters. By installing an efficient sulfuric acid plant, we are reducing sulfur combustion and contributing to the recycling of smelting residue.

This process is widely used in the metals and oil and gas industries to process unwanted by-products.

Major challenges -

Fluctuations in raw material prices pose a major challenge to the growth of the US sulfuric acid market.

Over the past three to four years, the market has been characterized by fluctuations in the cost of sulfuric acid and its raw materials, as well as fluctuations in sulfur prices due to several refinery closures.

For example, in October 2021 , DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont de Nemours Inc.) announced a price increase of USD 1.80 per liter for Cesium MECS sulfate catalyst products and USD 0.30 per liter for all other MECS sulfate catalyst products.

, DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont de Nemours Inc.) announced a price increase of per liter for Cesium MECS sulfate catalyst products and per liter for all other MECS sulfate catalyst products. Overall, these fluctuations in sulfur and sulfuric acid prices will impede market growth during the forecast period due to supply and demand imbalances or oversupply of these commodities.

What are the key data covered in this Sulfuric Acid Market in the US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the sulfuric acid market in the US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the sulfuric acid market in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the sulfuric acid market across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors

Sulfuric Acid Market in the US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,038.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BASF SE, Cornerstone Chemical Co., Dulany Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecovyst Inc., Entegris Inc., Glencore Plc, Hibrett Puratex, Honeywell International Inc., Itafos Inc., Noah Chemicals, Nyrstar, Oxbow Corp., ProChem Inc., PVS Chemicals Inc., TCP Analytical, The Chemical Co., The Mosaic Co., Tronox Holdings Plc, and WeylChem International GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Reports

