Sulfuric Acid Market to increase by USD 6.882 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The rise in demand for sulfuric acid in the electronics industry drives the market - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

05 Sep, 2023, 11:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sulfuric acid market size is expected to grow by USD 6.882 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in demand for sulfuric acid in the electronics industry is notably driving the sulfuric acid market. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by raw material (Raw Material Outlook, Base metal smelters, Elemental sulfur, and Pyrite ore), application (Phosphate fertilizer, Metal processing, Chemical production, and Others), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sulfuric Acid Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sulfuric Acid Market 2023-2027

Sulfuric Acid Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the sulfuric acid market, including BASF SE, Boliden AB, China National Chemical Corp., Cornerstone Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecovyst Inc., Glencore Plc, Gulf Fluor, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trident Ltd., WeylChem International GmbH, Aurubis AG, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, and Jubilant Industries Ltd..

Company Offerings 

  • BASF SE - The company offers sulfuric acid such as Aurubis sulfuric acid.

Market Dynamics 

Key Sulfuric Acid Market Driver

The rise in demand for sulfuric acid in the electronics industry is notably driving market growth. Electronic-grade sulfuric acid, also referred to as ultra-pure or high-purity sulfuric acid, plays a vital role in microelectronics by effectively cleansing and etching semiconductor wafers, eliminating impurities, inorganic residues, and carbon deposits. This specialized sulfuric acid grade is specifically designed for silicon wafer manufacturing, meeting the stringent quality demands of the semiconductor sector. It also finds application in producing Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). With the global surge in appliance usage and rapid economic development in emerging economies like India, semiconductor demand is predicted to maintain a steady growth trajectory. This robust expansion of the semiconductor industry, driven by its increasing adoption in data processing, communications, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial sectors, is poised to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Sulfuric Acid Market Challenge

The adoption of organic farming is a major challenge hindering the market growth. Growing concerns regarding the adverse impacts of chemical products are driving a gradual upsurge in the demand for organic fertilizers. This trend is expected to exert a detrimental influence on the global sulfuric acid market, as organic farming relies on green manure-based fertilizers rather than conventional inorganic options like phosphates. The widespread use of synthetic chemical pesticides and fertilizers in non-organic products has been linked to health issues such as cancer, obesity, and birth defects, resulting in global health and mortality implications. Consequently, the global sale of organic goods is on the rise, and significant growth is projected for the organic food sector in major countries like the US, Germany, China, and France during the forecast period. The escalating awareness of the hazardous effects of inorganic chemicals has prompted a surge in demand for organically produced items and sustainable agricultural practices, leading to a decline in the need for phosphate fertilizers. As a consequence, the widespread adoption of organic farming is diminishing the reliance on chemical fertilizers for crop cultivation, thereby restraining the expansion of the global sulfuric acid market growth during the forecast period.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Sulfuric Acid Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Application

The phosphate fertilizer application led the global sulfuric acid market in 2022, and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Sulfuric acid is extensively used in the production of phosphoric acid through a wet process, which is further used to manufacture phosphate fertilizers. Phosphate fertilizers such as diammonium phosphate (DAP), monoammonium phosphate (MAP), and triple superphosphate (TSP) are commercial fertilizers produced from sulfuric acid. These fertilizers are extensively used in modern-day agricultural practices.

  • Geography 

APAC is estimated to account for 44% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The escalated demand for sulfuric acid in the region is driven by its heightened utilization within the agricultural and chemical sectors. The thriving agricultural landscape in APAC, particularly in countries like China, India, and Japan, propels the demand for sulfuric acid. Furthermore, the sustained expansion of the chemical industry, coupled with the ready availability of raw materials, a substantial consumer base, and the implementation of progressive development strategies like establishing production facilities to cater to the sulfuric acid demand, stands as the pivotal growth catalysts for sulfuric acid within this region.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View PDF Sample Report

Sulfuric Acid Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sulfuric acid market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the sulfuric acid market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the sulfuric acid market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of sulfuric acid market companies

Related Reports:

The sulfuric acid (H2SO4) market in US is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,038.11 million.

The ultra-pure sulfuric acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.59% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 63.25 million.

Sulfuric Acid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.06%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6.882 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.1

Regional analysis

APAC, Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key countries

US, Morocco, China, India, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

BASF SE, Boliden AB, China National Chemical Corp., Cornerstone Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecovyst Inc., Glencore Plc, Gulf Fluor, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., Lanxess AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trident Ltd., WeylChem International GmbH, Aurubis AG, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, and Jubilant Industries Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Steel Scrap Market to grow by 62.78 million tonnes from 2022 to 2027, the increasing applications for steel scrap drive the market - Technavio

Electric Vehicle Charger Market to grow by 68,483.18 thousand units from 2022 to 2027 | Government incentives and subsidies for EV charging infrastructure developments drive the market - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.