Sullivan and Sullivan, LLP Warn New Yorkers: The Gap Between a Multimillion-Dollar Recovery and a $25,000 Settlement Often Comes Down to One Thing

Long Island personal injury firm urges drivers to review their own insurance coverage before an accident, citing two recent cases with similar injuries and dramatically different outcomes.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sullivan and Sullivan, LLP, one of Long Island's leading personal injury law firms, is sounding the alarm on a quiet crisis facing New York drivers and pedestrians: the available insurance coverage at the scene of an accident, not the severity of the injury itself, is often the single biggest factor in whether a seriously injured person recovers fair compensation.

The firm points to two recent cases that illustrate the issue starkly. In one matter, Sullivan and Sullivan resolved a serious injury case for $1.275 million before depositions because substantial insurance coverage was available. In a separate case involving very similar injuries, the firm settled for just $25,000 because the at-fault driver carried only the minimum policy required by New York State and the injured client had no underinsured motorist coverage of his own. The firm reduced its attorney fees to 22% in that second matter to help the client.

"The biggest misconception people have is that if someone seriously injures you, there will automatically be enough insurance coverage available to compensate you fairly," said owner and partner Robert Sullivan. "That is simply not true in many cases in New York. People are shocked to learn that someone can suffer life-changing injuries and the available coverage may only be $25,000."

New York requires drivers to carry minimum bodily injury liability coverage that has not kept pace with the real cost of catastrophic injuries. A single surgery, an extended hospital stay, or long-term rehabilitation can blow through a minimum policy in days. Lost wages, future medical care, and pain and suffering often go uncompensated entirely when the at-fault driver carries only the legal floor.

"Medical expenses, lost wages, surgeries, and long-term treatment can exceed minimum insurance limits extremely quickly," the firm's attorney said. "People hear phrases like 'full coverage' and assume that means they are fully protected in every scenario. That is often not the case."

The firm urges New Yorkers to sit down with their own insurance agent and review their coverage, paying particular attention to underinsured and uninsured motorist protection.

Sullivan and Sullivan also warns that the claims environment is shifting rapidly. Insurance companies are deploying sophisticated data analysis and AI-driven evaluation systems that assess exposure within hours of an accident, often before the injured person fully understands what has happened to their body.

"Many claims are initially evaluated through software-driven systems before a human being fully understands the real-world impact of the injury," the attorney said. "Early documentation, medical treatment, and proper legal guidance are more important than ever."

The firm cautions accident victims against four common early mistakes: delaying medical treatment because adrenaline is masking injuries, giving recorded statements to insurance adjusters before the full extent of injuries is known, posting on social media (which insurance companies routinely monitor), and failing to document the scene, vehicles, witnesses, and visible injuries.

The rise of Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and Amazon delivery drivers has further complicated the landscape. These cases frequently involve multiple overlapping insurance policies, with coverage that turns on whether the driver was logged into an app, en route to a pickup, or carrying a passenger or package at the moment of impact.

"A lot of people assume these are simple cases because they involve large companies," the attorney noted. "In reality, they are often far more legally complex than ordinary accidents."

About Sullivan and Sullivan, LLP

Sullivan and Sullivan LLP is a plaintiff-only personal injury law firm with offices in Garden City, Long Island and in New York City. The firm handles serious personal injury cases, including auto accidents, wrongful death, workplace and construction accidents, slip and falls and other premises liability claims, dog bites, and other negligence-related matters throughout New York City and Long Island. Consultations are free, and the firm works on a contingency fee basis.

Contact:

Robert Sullivan

(516) 940-6300

[email protected]

SOURCE Sullivan and Sullivan, LLP