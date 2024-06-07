Sullivan Auctioneers Collector Car Division Celebrates Impressive Achievement with its Inaugural Spring Auction and 100% No Reserve Docket

CARTHAGE, Ill., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sullivan Auctioneers Collector Car Division shocks the automotive market yet again with its highly successful 100% No Reserve Inaugural Spring online auction held May 20-21 in Carthage, Illinois. The auction showcased a diverse, exceptional grouping of no-reserve collectible vehicles.

1969 Chevrolet Yenko/SC Camaro sold for $291,775

The top-selling vehicle of the event was a remarkable 1969 Chevrolet YENKO/SC Camaro finished in LeMans Blue, one of only 201 produced, which achieved an impressive sale price of $291,775. The auction yielded $3.9M in total vehicle sales, and received a significant response from car enthusiasts.

"While the Collector Car sector is experiencing a correction to pre-pandemic levels, we saw no evidence of this during our inaugural spring car auction. The strength of our no-reserve collector car auctions overall is truly exceptional," indicated Mark Stock, CEO of BigIron Auctions. "We presented a diverse and high-quality docket, including some exceptionally rare pieces that generated attention and resulting sales through the BigIron auction platform. This successful auction further attests that selling without a reserve is unquestionably the most effective method to maximize return."

The top five vehicles that commanded significant attention and bidding activity were as follows:

1969 Chevrolet Yenko/SC Camaro: $291,775 1963 Chevrolet Split Window Coupe: $143,275 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible: $95,425 1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible: $73,701 1977 Ford Bronco: $68,750

Franklin Langham, Chief Sales Officer of BigIron remarked, "The varied dockets cater to a wide range of collector car enthusiasts, from entry-level to seasoned collectors, and we are committed to maintaining this variety moving forward. Sullivan Auctioneers, under Craig Hoyer's guidance, along with Joe Sullivan's vision, has done an outstanding job of building its Collector Car Division."

Registered bidders can review all auction results by clicking on the "past auctions" tab at BigIron.com.

Sullivan Auctioneers is now inviting consignments for its next collector car auction, scheduled for July 29 – 30, 2024. Visit BigIron.com or email [email protected] to sign up for auction updates.

SOURCE BigIron