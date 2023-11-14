Sullivan Collector Car Auctions, a BigIron Company, Hails Impressive Online Auctions with 100% No Reserve Docket

News provided by

BigIron

14 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

CARTHAGE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sullivan Collector Car Auctions, a division of BigIron, once again captivated the collector car community with a successful 100% No Reserve online auction held on October 30 in Carthage, Illinois. Featuring a lineup of 274 No Reserve collectible vehicles, the auction drew widespread attention from car enthusiasts across the country, with engagements from tens of thousands of users throughout the bidding process.

Joe Sullivan of Sullivan Auctioneers emphasized, "What set this auction apart from the others this year was the variety of vehicles on the docket. We are confident that our continued success stems from our unwavering commitment to maintaining a consistently high-quality lineup of collector cars."

Franklin Langham, Vice President of BigIron, Sullivan Auctioneers' parent company, echoed this sentiment, stating, "We firmly believe in the power of consistency and unyielding dedication to quality. These principles have solidified our reputation as leaders in the collector car industry. Collector Car Auction Manager, Craig Hoyer, continues to set the standard, driving the company to build an exceptional Collector Car Division for BigIron."

Looking ahead, Joe, remarked, "Our October auction continues to be the capstone of our year, and we eagerly anticipate gathering an even more impressive docket for 2024."

The top five cars that commanded attention and sold for notable prices on the auction were:

  1. 1960 Cadillac Series 62 Convertible: $90,250
  2. 1969 Shelby GT350 Fastback: $86,375
  3. 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 R Code 428 Cobra: $83,000
  4. 1970 Pontiac GTO Judge: $75,000
  5. 1970 Plymouth Road Runner: $70,500 

Registered bidders can access comprehensive auction results by visiting the Oct 30, 2023 - Sullivan Collector Car Auction page. For enthusiasts, the next 2-Day Sullivan Collector Car Auction is scheduled for February 19th and 20th. Stay updated by liking and following the Sullivan Collector Car Facebook page for regular docket updates and details about the upcoming February auction. To explore the full range of auction listings, please visit bigiron.com and sullivanauctioneers.com. Bidders can secure their participation by registering at bigiron.com/Register. This streamlined process ensures hassle-free registration, enabling bidders to seamlessly engage in upcoming auction events.

About BigIron: BigIron is a leading online auction platform that connects buyers and sellers of farm equipment, construction equipment, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, real estate, livestock, and collector cars. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences, BigIron continues to revolutionize the way people engage with the auction process. For more information, visit bigiron.com.

SOURCE BigIron

Also from this source

Sullivan Collector Cars Auction Sells Out: 100 Percent of Vehicles to Sell with No Reserve to Highest Bidder

Sullivan Collector Cars Auction Sells Out: 100 Percent of Vehicles to Sell with No Reserve to Highest Bidder

Sullivan Collector Cars - a BigIron company, is thrilled to announce that Day 1 of the upcoming autumn auction in Carthage, Illinois, scheduled for...
BigIron Appoints Jacqueline Glassman President, Setting the Stage for Unprecedented Growth

BigIron Appoints Jacqueline Glassman President, Setting the Stage for Unprecedented Growth

BigIron, a dominant force in the online auction industry, is thrilled to announce Jacqueline Glassman has been appointed President. This is a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.