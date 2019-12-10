SullivanCotter Enhances Not-for-Profit Sector Practice With Hire of New Principal, Amber Duncan

With over 17 years of experience as an executive and broad-based compensation consultant, Amber has partnered with a wide variety of tax-exempt organizations as they look to attract, engage and retain key talent in an increasingly complex marketplace. By working to address the unique challenges that not-for-profit organizations face, Amber leverages her deep industry expertise to design customized compensation programs and talent strategies tailored to the specific needs of each organization – enabling clients to develop top talent and advance their mission, vision and values.

She serves as a key advisor to boards and leadership on executive and employee total rewards programs, and provides the insight and information needed to educate these groups on emerging compensation and performance trends, best practices in governance and ensuring regulatory compliance.

"In today's operating environment, competitive compensation, benefits and talent strategies are essential to delivering on the mission of high-performing not-for-profit organizations. As a leader in the field, Amber has developed a wealth of knowledge and experience from working alongside some of the industry's most influential organizations – which will serve our clients well as they continue to look for guidance on developing innovative programs that support their organizational objectives," says Nanci Hibschman, Principal and Not-for-Profit Practice Leader, SullivanCotter.

Prior to joining the firm, Amber was the Director of Compensation at a major advisory firm. She is a Certified Compensation Professional (CCP) and member of WorldatWork, as well as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certified by the Society for Human Resources Management.

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights and expertise to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision and values.

