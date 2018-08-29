SullivanCotter Hires David Schwietz as Chief Information Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sullivan, Cotter and Associates, Inc., the nation's leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of total rewards programs and workforce solutions for the health care industry and not-for-profit sector, announces the hire of David Schwietz to serve as the firm's first Chief Information Officer.

"Health care continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and innovation is now the cornerstone of driving efficiency in an industry that is highly focused on improving the total cost of care. To help navigate an increasingly complex operating environment, hospitals and health systems are actively looking to integrate technology solutions, systems and services across the organization. David's longstanding expertise and knack for cutting-edge solutions will play a vital role in helping our clients stay ahead of the curve," said Ted Chien, President and CEO, SullivanCotter.

David has over 25 years of consulting, entrepreneurial and executive management experience and has helped to develop strategy and lead key information technology initiatives at some of the nation's most prominent financial, medical and federal organizations. He also has specialized knowledge in blockchain technology and business intelligence, understanding their potential for transforming the way health care organizations manage, store and secure data.

With a particular focus on enhancing data security, expanding infrastructure to enable firmwide solution and information strategies, and developing new and innovative software services, David is responsible for leading SullivanCotter's technology growth initiatives and related resources in a way that helps to drive greater value for clients.

David joins SullivanCotter from the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, where he served as the Vice President of Information Technology and was responsible for managing the systems, people and platforms required to ensure the safety and stability of the bank's day-to-day technical operations. He frequently speaks on blockchain and other emerging technologies, and is currently co-authoring a book on artificial intelligence.

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter is the leading independent consulting firm in the assessment and development of performance-based total rewards programs and workforce solutions for the health care industry and not-for-profit sector. For over 25 years, the firm has provided unbiased advice to executives and boards to help attract, retain and motivate executives, physicians, advanced practice providers and employees at all levels. Through the Center for Information, Analytics and Insights, SullivanCotter has developed the most widely recognized compensation surveys in the United States. Combining data-driven intelligence with national insights, we act with integrity to help organizations fulfill their missions, business objectives and regulatory requirements.

