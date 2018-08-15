Sullivans Acquires Darren Gygi Home Collection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SULLIVAN, INC., (www.sullivangift.com) an industry leading designer and distributor of home décor products, permanent botanicals, giftware and seasonal holiday decorations, announces it has acquired Darren Gygi Home Collection.

Founded in 2009, Utah-based Darren Gygi Home Collection has become an industry favorite featuring exceptional wall art reproductions driven by boldness, flair, vivid expression and unsurpassed production quality standards.

"We are very excited to bring Darren Gygi's artistic talent, and this made in the USA line, exclusively to Sullivans," said Tom Russo, CEO of Sullivans. "Thousands of customers nationwide have come to appreciate the high standards of beauty and production quality of Darren Gygi Home Collection. Now, these same standards are teamed with Sullivans' rich history and unrivaled customer service to create a very unique opportunity moving forward. This is exciting news for both customer bases."

With both Darren and Megan Gygi already on staff, Sullivans will begin the integration process immediately and anticipates production and fulfillment operations completely moved to its Sioux Falls, SD, headquarters by the end of the year. Customers can view the entire line at darrengygihomecollection.com, and expect to see more of what they love from Darren Gygi, including many new ideas already in the works.

"Joining Sullivans will leverage the best practices from each valued organization," said Darren Gygi, founder of Darren Gygi Home Collection. "We'll be able to deliver the best artwork to more customers, backed with 50 years of unrivaled customer service. We've worked hard to develop the very best product on the market, and we couldn't have a better partner for growth than Sullivans."

"We see tremendous growth potential," said Russo. "From trend-focused extensions in Darren's artwork, to one-of-a-kind integration into exclusive themes and new product categories, the opportunities our customers will soon enjoy are extensive."

To learn more about Darren Gygi Home Collection, visit darrengygihomecollection.com

About Sullivan, Inc.,­ Home Begins Here

Home begins here, with Sullivans, where more than 2000 new products for the home are introduced annually for distribution through national retailers and e-tailers. Celebrating its 50th year in business, Sullivans was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD with an office in Qingdoa, China and showrooms in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas and Sioux Falls. For more information on Sullivans, visit sullivangift.com, call 800.456.4568 or contact your local sales representative.

For more information, please contact Mike Miller, 800-456-4568, mike.miller@sullivangift.com.

