SullivanStrickler and Bluesource Announce Alliance

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluesource and SullivanStrickler LLC today announced a strategic alliance designed to help clients with data governance, compliance and eDiscovery needs around Microsoft Office 365 and Advanced eDiscovery. With support of Microsoft, Bluesource's data governance solutions and SullivanStrickler's legacy data management services will provide an end-to-end approach to corporate Microsoft Office 365 environments and will include support of legal counsel from a global law firm. Leveraging over 30 years of combined world-class experience in data remediation, migration, discovery and technology-related services, clients will benefit from a holistic approach around consulting, development and implementation of data solutions.

"We are pleased to be partnering with SullivanStrickler LLC. Through this partnership, we are now able to offer a wide range of legal and legacy data migration services to our clients," shared Tom Lounsbury, Director of Business Development, Bluesource North America. "

Jennifer Jackson, VP of Global Accounts at SullivanStrickler LLC also shared, advising, "The legacy technology applications and professional services brought through the alliance with Bluesource and legal consulting provided by an AmLaw 25 firm, is unprecedented and will fill the data gaps in the regulatory and discovery environment. These services can now be deployed globally by combination of our expertise in a practical and defensible manner."

The two companies will be making additional announcements over the coming weeks on the packaged services that will be available. They will also be scheduling meetings and hosting a Leaders in Action dinner event during ILTACON in Orlando this August. Similar dinner events and presentations around the country to be announced beginning in the early fall.

For more than 17 years, Bluesource has advised businesses and government agencies on industry-leading trends in Data Governance. Our team works closely with clients and our partners to solve even the most complex IT challenges in today's ever-changing digital landscape. Our most desired services include managed services, migration services, cloud enablement, systems integration, training and consulting services. We help ensure you are completely covered by maximizing the overall performance and availability of your critical business systems 24x7x365. For more information, visit us at www.bluesource.net.

SullivanStrickler LLC exists to solve the most pressing challenges corporations have with their archived and legacy data. Retention, discovery/disclosure, data privacy, regulatory, compliance and remediation requirements have left their mark on the data created and backed up over the last 30 years. We create solutions that enable corporations to solve all these issues and plan so that they do not find themselves in this position once again. Visit us online at www.sullivanstrickler.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

