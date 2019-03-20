SullivanStrickler Launches Office in London

ATLANTA, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SullivanStrickler announced today the opening of its fifth office location, and its new European headquarters, in London. SullivanStrickler helps clients transform business data located on backup tapes and digital storage media for the purposes of data mining, data migration, cloud storage and electronic discovery/disclosure. It has become a highly sought-after firm due to its engineering, information governance and data management expertise.

"Our existing customers in the U.K. and other European markets have been requesting that we establish a permanent presence, so this was an easy decision to make," claims Brendan Sullivan, CEO of SullivanStrickler.

Located in Portman Square, London, the new office will provide SullivanStrickler's existing service offerings. "We're excited to further expand our team outside the U.S.," explains SullivanStrickler Vice President of Global Accounts Jennifer Jackson. "Our new location in London enables us to respond more effectively to our clients' evolving needs within the U.K., across Europe and even beyond."

About SullivanStrickler

SullivanStrickler LLC exists to solve the most pressing challenges corporations have with their archived and legacy data. Retention, discovery/disclosure, data privacy, regulatory, compliance and remediation requirements have left their mark on the data created and backed up over the last 30 years. We create solutions that enable corporations to solve all these issues and plan so that they do not find themselves in this position once again. Visit us online at www.sullivanstrickler.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/sullivanstrickler-llc/.

