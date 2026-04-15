Sulphur Bentonite Market Analysis | Steady Growth at 4.7% CAGR | Oilseed Cultivation & Soil Deficiency Awareness Fuel Expansion

News provided byFuture Market Insights
Apr 15, 2026, 10:01 ET
NEWARK, Del., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global sulphur bentonite market is witnessing steady expansion as agriculture shifts toward balanced fertilization and precision farming. The market is valued at USD 230.0 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 364.1 million by 2035, growing at a 4.7% CAGR.
Rising awareness of soil sulphur deficiencies, especially in oilseed and cereal cultivation, along with the increasing adoption of slow-release fertilizers, is positioning sulphur bentonite as a critical input in modern crop nutrition systems.
Quick Stats: Sulphur Bentonite Market
- Market Size (2025): USD 230.0 Million
- Market Size (2035): USD 364.1 Million
- Growth Rate: 4.7% CAGR (2025–2035)
- Top Growth Countries: India (5.6%), China (5.2%)
- Leading Formulation: 90% S Bentonite Pastilles (62.0% share)
- Top Application: Oilseeds (45.0% share)
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Pricing Trends and Agronomic Efficiency
Fertilizer purchasing decisions are evolving beyond price sensitivity. Buyers now prioritize:
- Nutrient-use efficiency and yield impact
- Slow-release characteristics reducing leaching losses
- Compatibility with precision farming systems
- Total cost per hectare over crop cycles
Sulphur bentonite stands out due to its controlled nutrient release, helping farmers achieve higher productivity with fewer applications.
Installed Base and Replacement Demand
Farmers are increasingly shifting from conventional sulphur sources to advanced bentonite formulations due to:
- Improved nutrient efficiency (up to 85–90%)
- Growing soil testing and nutrient advisory programs
- Need for higher crop quality in oilseeds and cereals
Emerging agricultural systems, particularly in Asia, are adopting modern nutrient solutions directly, bypassing traditional fertilizers.
Production Capacity and Global Supply Chain
Regional dynamics shape market expansion:
- Asia Pacific (India & China): Rapid growth driven by oilseed expansion and soil health initiatives
- North America & Europe: Mature markets with strong precision agriculture adoption
- Latin America: Rising demand due to large-scale farming and soil deficiencies
Key trends include:
- Expansion of local manufacturing capacity
- Increasing demand for high-concentration pastilles
- Strong competition among global and regional suppliers
Precision Agriculture and Technology Adoption
Technology integration is accelerating sulphur bentonite demand across agriculture:
- Variable-rate fertilizer application
- Soil mapping and digital farming platforms
- GPS-enabled spreaders and smart equipment
- Data-driven nutrient management systems
These technologies improve application accuracy and reduce input waste, boosting adoption.
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Key Buyers and Procurement Trends
Primary buyers include:
- Agricultural cooperatives
- Agri-retail dealers
- Large-scale farm operators
- Government-supported farming programs
Buyer priorities:
- Reliable and certified fertilizer suppliers
- High-performance formulations
- Long-term agronomic benefits
- Multi-channel sourcing to reduce risk
After-Sales Support and Agronomic Services
The market is shifting toward service-driven models, including:
- Soil testing and nutrient recommendations
- Agronomic advisory services
- Farmer education programs
- Technical support for application optimization
Suppliers offering integrated solutions are gaining competitive advantage.
Regulations and Sustainability Focus
Global agricultural policies are increasingly emphasizing:
- Soil health improvement
- Balanced fertilization practices
- Environmental sustainability
- Efficient nutrient utilization
This is driving demand for sulphur-based fertilizers that minimize environmental impact while improving crop yields.
Competitive Landscape
Leading companies such as Tiger-Sul Products LLC, Coromandel International, and National Fertilizers Limited are competing based on:
- Advanced formulation technologies
- Strong regional distribution networks
- Agronomic service offerings
- Product performance and nutrient efficiency
Other key players include IFFCO, Devco Australia, Coogee Chemicals, The Mosaic Company, ICL Group, and Abu Dhabi Fertilizer Industries.
The market is moderately consolidated, with the top players focusing on performance, efficiency, and integration with modern farming systems, rather than competing solely on price.
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Related Reports:
Bentonite Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bentonite-market
Bentonite Clay Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bentonite-clay-market
Sulphur Coated Urea Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sulphur-coated-urea-market
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Using a bottom-up research approach, FMI combines insights from industry experts, agronomists, and supply chain leaders to deliver practical, validated, and business-ready intelligence.
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SOURCE Future Market Insights
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