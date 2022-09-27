Marking the occasion by the hospital extending the InterSystems TrakCare contract for additional five years

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City (SBAHC), one of the largest non-profit rehabilitation facilities and medical centers in the Middle East and InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today celebrated nineteen years of ongoing successful partnership by signing an agreement to extend the InterSystems TrakCare® unified healthcare information system contract for an additional five years.

Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City and InterSystems Celebrate Their Long-term Partnership of Nineteen Years (PRNewsfoto/InterSystems)

The agreement also includes an upgrade to the latest version of TrakCare and the integration with Nphies (The National Platform for Health and Insurance Exchange Services) in Saudi Arabia.

The senior leadership teams of both SBAHC and InterSystems took part in the partnership ceremony at InterSystems office in Dubai Healthcare City.

Since its formation by the late crown prince, HRH Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz, the 510-bed Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City has treated more than 1,100,000 patients from all over the Middle East. The unique and thoughtful care that patients receive at SBAHC helps them make a rapid and comprehensive recovery, often enabling them to resume their full and active life in their community.

SBAHC provides Surgical, rehabilitative, therapeutic, supportive, and educational services and offers an excellent and safe work environment for its employees. In addition, SBAHC provides the highest quality of medical care for its patients, delivered by highly experienced physicians, therapists, nurses, and support staff.

Using the TrakCare unified healthcare information system helps SBAHC deliver enhanced patient-centric care to achieve internationally recognised standards such as the JCI accreditation, and HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6 validation.

TrakCare, with its continuously enhanced clinical and revenue cycle management capabilities, provides SBAHC care providers a holistic view of each patient's clinical, administrative, and financial information at any time. The EMR supports the hospital's medical staff in their decision-making, while creating more opportunities to offer the patients an enhanced experience with a seamless care journey that reduces waiting times and avoids unnecessary tests.

Mr. Abdullah Bin Zarah, CEO of SBAHC praised the continuous collaboration with InterSystems and commented: "The signing of the contract for an additional five years is a testament to the teamwork and trust between SBAHC and InterSystems teams which in turn will result in better care for the patients. InterSystems is not just a technology company, but rather a good-listening partner that realizes the operational needs and responds accordingly."

"We are honored to celebrate nineteen years of a successful partnership between SBAHC and InterSystems and proud of the City's continuous success," said Ali Abi Raad, Country Manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems.

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems provides innovative data solutions for organizations with critical information needs in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors and beyond. Our cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for organizations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports data management in hospitals through the world's most proven electronic medical record and unified care records for health systems and governments through a robust suite of healthcare data integration solutions. The company is committed to excellence through its award-winning 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908610/InterSystems.jpg

SOURCE InterSystems