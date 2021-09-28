Sultan Ennab joins GridUnity as Chief Technology Officer

Ennab has spent the past 20 years managing global organizations through periods of rapid growth, transformation, and positive market momentum. His wide-ranging executive leadership skills and experiences include technology, product development, product management, and business strategy. Most recently, he served as the CTO at Transformier. Previously, Ennab has held senior engineering roles at ST Engineering iDirect, Aclara, Kronos, and Fidelity Investments.

"My goals for GridUnity are to lead us through the next phase of innovation and growth, including but not limited to making sure we deliver on time, on budget, and with the highest quality possible," says Ennab. "I'm excited to be a part of the GridUnity team."

"We are fortunate to have Sultan join us to head up our technology development as we help our industry-leading utility and system operator clients accelerate the adoption of clean energy," said Brian Fitzsimons, CEO of GridUnity. "We have grown rapidly over the past year, and we are looking forward to significant expansion of our team and technology under his seasoned leadership. Sultan's combination of technical and people skills is rare in any industry."

GridUnity's platform, which includes applications for customer engagement and grid innovation, has saved its customers hundreds of millions of dollars since 2015 by streamlining generation, load and gas interconnections; engineering analysis; grid planning, modeling, and forecasting; and market engagement.

About GridUnity

GridUnity® is a pioneer in cloud-based distributed energy analytics solutions. The company's advanced grid planning and operations capabilities are leading the global shift toward highly reliable and responsive distributed energy operations. GridUnity is the only solution that integrates customer engagement, engineering automation, and distribution system planning in one unified platform, enabling innovative clients to transform their customer service and operational model. Clients include North American investor-owned utilities and independent system operators serving 17 U.S. states and 20% of the US population. For more information, please visit gridunity.com, and for the latest news, follow @GridUnity on Twitter or LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Helen Fairman, GridUnity

[email protected]

SOURCE GridUnity

Related Links

https://gridunity.com

