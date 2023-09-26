Sultan of Oman receives Sharjah Ruler in Muscat

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, and his wishes for the Sultanate and the Omani people for further progress and prosperity.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq lauded the process of cultural development in the Emirate of Sharjah and His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah's efforts in all fields of culture, literature, history, art, and society, which extended to Arab, Islamic, and foreign nations. His Majesty also lauded His Highness's literary and historical output, which included the history of Oman through a collection of works tracing the history of the Sultanate.

For his part, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for his gracious hospitality and warm welcome, which represent the hospitality of the Omani people and attest to the strength of the ties that bind the two nations. His Highness highlighted the Sultanate's extensive and rich historical and cultural legacy, which includes all of its geographic, cultural, environmental, and social components, lauding the Sultanate's venerable historical legacy and the upholding of its founding ideals.

The Sultan of Oman and the Ruler of Sharjah discussed a number of issues of shared concern in the scientific and cultural topics, as well as ways to improve bilateral cooperation in a way that supports the advancements and ties the relations between two countries.

His Majesty held a luncheon in honor of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his accompanying delegation. After that, His Majesty bid farewell to His Highness, wishing him a pleasant stay in the Sultanate of Oman.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by a delegation including Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; His Excellency Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman; His Excellency Abdullah Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture and His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Protocol Department.

From the Omani side a number of senior figures attended the meeting including : His Highness Sayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth; His Excellency Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Minister of Information.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222046/Sultan_of_Oman_receives_Sharjah_Ruler_in_Muscat.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222035/Sultan_of_Oman_receives_Sharjah_Ruler_in_Muscat.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222036/Sultan_of_Oman_receives_Sharjah_Ruler_in_Muscat.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222037/Sultan_of_Oman_receives_Sharjah_Ruler_in_Muscat.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222038/Sultan_of_Oman_receives_Sharjah_Ruler_in_Muscat.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222047/Sultan_of_Oman_receives_Sharjah_Ruler_in_Muscat.jpg

SOURCE Sharjah Government Media Bureau

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.