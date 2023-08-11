Sumaria Systems Expands Innovation Footprint with New Office Launch at UAH's Invention to Innovation Center

News provided by

Sumaria Systems

11 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumaria Systems, a leading technology solutions provider, is proud to announce the establishment of its new office located at the Invention to Innovation Center (I2C) on the University of Alabama Huntsville (UAH) campus. This strategic move marks a significant step in Sumaria's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the pursuit of cutting-edge solutions for government partners.

The I2C, renowned for its state-of-the-art research facilities and access to 17 specialized Research Centers at UAH, provides Sumaria Systems with an environment for nurturing groundbreaking technical advancements. Through its presence at the I2C, Sumaria gains access to an ecosystem of potential teaming partner companies and a robust UAH Intern program, further enhancing its ability to drive innovation and excellence.

Bryan Bearden, Senior Vice President of Program Operations at Sumaria Systems, stated, "This is the next step in developing the Sumaria Test and Innovation Center (the STIC) where we are partnering with academia and start-up companies to develop advanced solutions for our government clients".   He went on to say, "Along with leveraging the incredible talent within the ranks of Sumaria, we are developing relationships with several academic institutions and numerous start-up companies to create an innovation rich environment to produce advanced solutions for our nation's vital missions."

Sumaria Systems, LLC is a Full Lifecycle Engineering, Technical Services and Professional Solutions company in support of the Warfighter supporting modernization, high end services and next generation capabilities in contested domains. Headquartered in Peabody, MA with operations across the US, Sumaria brings exceptional past performance and capabilities in support of C5ISR and Ground, Air and Space Systems - enabling innovative solutions and informing decision makers to advance our nation's defense and security.

For more information, please visit: http://www.sumaria.com

SOURCE Sumaria Systems

